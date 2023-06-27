City Power tells Diepkloof Hostel dwellers it will take three months to complete electricity installations

Pretoria - Following a series of violent protests in Diepkloof, Soweto, City Power has promised that it will complete the installation of electricity to the hostel in the next three months. Disgruntled hostel residents staged numerous protests this month and blocked off nearby highways with burning tyres.

At the heart of the protest, hostel dwellers raised issues about lack of housing, proper ablution facilities and a lack of electricity. City Power is currently in a meeting with the community leadership of #DiepkloofHostel following the protests in the area. We are ready to complete Phase 2 of the electrification work at Giyani section, which should take 3months. Phase 1 at Madala section is already completed. pic.twitter.com/Q0LhSt8Y3h — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 27, 2023 On Tuesday, the Joburg City Power officials held a meeting with community leaders and promised to fix the issue. “Following the protests in the area. We are ready to complete Phase two of the electrification work at Giyani section, which should take three months,” said City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.

Mangena added that phase one at Madala section is already completed. In an interview with SABC, Mangena said a new service level agreement between City Power and City of Joburg Housing Department was under review. Meanwhile, the IFP in Gauteng said it was concerned over the lack of an effective resolution to the ongoing service delivery protests in the hostel.

“We note the ongoing violence in Diepkloof as a mere reflection of the prevailing inhabitable conditions facing hostel communities throughout Gauteng. “In as much as we appreciate the Gauteng Premier’s interventions of improving service delivery in the six provincially owned hostels. We find it concerning that the majority of hostels in the province remain poorly attended to,’’ said IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson, Bonginkosi Dhlamini. Dhlamini added that over the years, the IFP warned that lack of services in hostels would potentially manifest in waves of violence.