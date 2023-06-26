Diepkloof hostel residents continue with violent service delivery protest

Pretoria - Disgruntled Diepkloof hostel residents took to the streets and blocked off the highways with burning tyres early on Monday morning over service delivery. This is the third protest in the area in over a month.

Among the issues raised by hostel dwellers, is a lack of housing, calls for electricity and proper ablution facilities. A hostel dweller who did not want to be named, told eNCA that also have issues with the dilapidating state of the hostel, saying the infrastructure is falling apart and they are also forced to share small spaces. “We have been protesting for a while because of lack of service delivery, we need houses. The hostel is old and it’s falling apart, we need water and sanitation.

“Recently, there was an R18 million budget from City Power and we were promised it will rectify the hostel, but now its not done. We need answers ... The government doesn’t care about hostel people, they must not come here when its election time,” he said. Earlier, protesters turned their violence towards the media and stoned their vehicles, leaving some of the cars with broken windows. Community leader Sanele Mnisi apologised over what happened and said some residents were under the influence of alcohol.

“Because they have got anger, they have been bottling this anger, now they are taking it out to the wrong people ... Had the government done the right thing, we wouldn’t be talking about this issue,” he told eNCA. Mnisi said they will continue protesting until government listens and addresses their issues. On June 5, protester looted and torched a truck transporting milk on the N1 highway near the Diepkloof interchange.