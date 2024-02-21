Cops seize car keys but “drunk” driver still starts Toyota Etios and flees, until he crashed in Ekurhuleni

A 34-year-old motorist was arrested for charges including reckless and negligent driving, and resisting arrest in the Putfontein area, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said police officers were attending an accident scene at the corner of Durandt Road and Geldenhuys Road. They were clearing the crash scene when a silver Toyota Etios failed to stop at stop sign.

She said the Toyota Etios was also using the wrong lane. “Officers tried to pull off the vehicle, and it slowed down before it sped off,” Thepa said. “Officers gave chase and the vehicle was cornered at the corner of Durandt Road and Malherbe Road. The driver was asked to produce a driver’s license and he said he does not have one.”

A 34-year-old motorist has been arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on charges including reckless and negligent driving, and resisting arrest in the Putfontein area. Picture: EMPD The motorist was asked to step out of the vehicle, and the EMPD officers realized that he could not stand properly. “Members noticed that he could not stand still, he was smelling of alcohol and his eyes were red. Officers removed keys from the Toyota Etios ignition and informed the driver that his trip has come to an end,” said Thepa. “He ran back to his vehicle and drove off without the keys of the vehicle.”

As EMPD officers pursued the motorist again, they called for backup to intercept the Toyota Etios driver. “The suspect’s vehicle was driving recklessly on the road as it was fleeing, until it crushed into a white Ford Ranger breakdown vehicle,” Thepa said. “The suspect tried to flee on foot but was caught as he tried to resist the arrest. He was arrested using minimal force.”

A 34-year-old motorist has been arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on charges including reckless and negligent driving, and resisting arrest in the Putfontein area. Picture: EMPD The 34-year-old man was detained at Putfontein police station and charged for crimes including reckless and negligent driving, and resisting arrest. Last year, IOL reported that the EMPD arrested a 53-year-old City of Ekurhuleni employee for driving a municipal tractor while under the influence of alcohol in the Tsakane area. At the time, Thepa said police officers spotted the tractor moving “suspiciously slow”, before they stopped it and inspected the driver.