Deeply sad: Two Gauteng schoolboys commit suicide in separate incidents this week

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane has expressed “deep sadness” following two separate incidents of learners who apparently died by suicide in the province. One of the incidents occurred at Soshanguve Secure Centre, where a Grade 10 boy pupil was discovered hanged in a dormitory during lunch on Monday.

It is reported that the learner had been taken to the juvenile centre about two weeks ago and was awaiting trial. In a separate incident, also on Monday, a Grade 9 boy learner from Kgetsi Ya Tsie Secondary School tragically took his own life at home. Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane. File Picture The Gauteng Department of Education said its psycho-social support unit will be dispatched to provide assistance in both instances.

MEC Chiloane said the tragic incidents sadly shed light on the importance of emotional wellbeing of learners. “These incidents serve as a grim reminder that the emotional wellbeing of learners is a shared responsibility that requires immediate attention from all of us,” he said. “As we mourn the loss of young lives, there is a growing determination to prevent future tragedies and to foster a culture of support, compassion, and understanding within the educational community.

“We wish to extend our condolences to families and school communities,” said Chiloane. For immediate assistance and support, learners are encouraged to contact Childline by dialling 116. The Childline toll-free Helpline is available 24 hours a day (free from all networks) and what is discussed stays confidential. “However, if you want to say who you are and see a counsellor you can request for such, accordingly,” the Gauteng Department of Education added.