Driver airlifted to hospital after metal fragment pierces his skull in Donkerhoek crash

A driver was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a metal fragment from his vehicle pierced through his skull, following a collision in Gauteng on Thursday, paramedics said. Emer-G-Med's Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the R104 in Donkerhoek for reports of a serious collision.

He said on arrival on scene two vehicles were found to have collided head-on at high speed and high impact, before leaving the roadway and careening down an embankment. “The driver of a light delivery vehicle, a male in his fifties, suffered critical injuries when a piece of metal from his vehicle, penetrated his skull,” he said. He said the patient was stabilised by Emer-G-Med Emergency Care Practitioners before the fire department shortened the piece of metal with hydraulic equipment in order to extricate the man.

The man was airlifted to hospital with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required. He added that the driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries only. In a separate collision, a man was critically injured in a crash on the N14 near the Centurion.