EatLocal: Four food places in Joburg to fulfil your every craving

Cape Town – We ALL get the munchies now and again and when it hits you, it hits hard. We list four food places in Johannesburg, featured on #EatLocal, that you have probably have not visited.

IOL’s #EatLocal platform is a free listing and marketing platform for food-related businesses. It aims to connect neighbourhood food-related businesses to their local communities, in a bid to support and boost local businesses, and to help keep the national economy going. Bagelstreet

Bagelstreet is a New York-style bagel diner. If you want something other than your usual pizza or Asian food, Bagelstreet makes quintessential New York food using the original boiled and baked bagel. You can find them on on UberEats, Mr D or order online directly. Email: [email protected]

Contact number: 0744549000 Foragr Foragr has four different, extensive menus from which to choose dishes. Enjoy freshly frozen home-cooked meals: all you have to do is reheat, eat and repeat.

There is the Blissful menu with wholesome and hearty meals, the Mindful menu with meals that contain only between 300-700 calories per portion, the Gainful menu that has mouth-watering protein-filled meals, and the Plentiful menu, which has many delicious plant-based combinations. Joburgers can enjoy Foragr’s foods by getting in touch with them at their Killarney offices. Email: [email protected]

Contact number: 061 676 1211 Hayley C’s Retro & Shisha Lounge If you are craving a burger, seafood, sushi or a platter or two, Hayley C’s Retro & Shisha Lounge is a good bet.

The Retro Lounge and restaurant can also cater for all special events, corporate parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events, to make them memorable. Email address: [email protected] Contact number: 011 465 0200

My Kitchen Faves If you are craving Indian food, My Kitchen Faves has a variety of all-time favourites, that come straight from the kitchen to your home. Joburgers can get delicious, home-cooked Durban Indian food, such as curries (includes 2 rotis or rice), at affordable prices. My Kitchen Faves services Sandton and Fourways and you can choose between collecting meals in Paulshof or having them delivered at between R25 and R50.