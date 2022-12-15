Eight-year-old apologises for driving his parents’ SUV, while brandishing his toy gun

Durban - An eight-year-old boy, whose driving stint has prompted traffic officials to launch a probe, has apologised. In the video, which is being shared widely on social media, the boy is seen brandishing a toy gun.

Story continues below Advertisement

He begins with an apology: “I’m sorry for what I did. My mother was cooking and my father was in the bathroom, (when) I took the key and ran away.” The youngster said he had gone to visit his friend, Mo. While showing users his toy gun, the boy explains that he had about 10 toy guns that he plays with.

More on this WATCH: Outcry after 8-year-old boy caught driving around in Land Rover in Gauteng suburb

On Wednesday, the video of the boy driving the SUV in a residential area in Vereeniging, Gauteng was viewed by thousands on Twitter. In the video, an elderly gentleman is seen questioning the boy about whether his father knows that he has his car. The boy replies that his father is at home.

Story continues below Advertisement

The elderly gentleman tells the boy to wait for him as he accompanies him to his house. The boy then drives off. The Road Traffic Management Corporation described the incident as unacceptable.

Story continues below Advertisement