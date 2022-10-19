Eskom employee, three contractors arrested theft of hydraulic oil drums, copper cables

Johannesburg - An Eskom employee and three contractors have been arrested and are facing charges of theft for the alleged theft of 10 drums of hydraulic oil worth more than R800 000 and copper cables. The Eskom employee, who works at the Tutuka power station, was arrested on Monday, for allegedly stealing 10 drums of hydraulic oil from the on-site stores facility, following intensive internal investigations with the assistance of the Hawks.

Eskom group security general manager, advocate Karen Pillay said: “We shall ensure that bail is denied, and that the employee faces the full might of the law.” On the same day, three cleaning contractors working on site at the Matla power station were arrested for stealing copper cables which they placed in a waste storage container. According to Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the suspects were under the surveillance of the investigators who pounced on them when they attempted to remove the container from the area.

Pillay said: “We cannot have such individuals who choose to steal so brazenly, within the employ of Eskom. We shall work ardently to arrest such individuals, including their accomplices and bring them to book.” Furthermore, Pillay has expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and the NPA for their support and for responding to the serious scourge of infrastructure crime that is affecting the already ailing power system. Eskom has also urged the public to partner with them in protecting the electricity infrastructure and to report crime incidents and information immediately to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22.

