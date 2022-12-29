Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Flights resume at OR Tambo after main fuel valve fault leaves hundreds of travellers stranded

Passengers check in at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. Picture: File

Published Dec 29, 2022

Durban – It's business as usual at the OR Tambo International Airport after refuelling problems that left hundreds of travellers stranded.

The airport management said on Thursday that a technical issue had led to the main supply valve supplying fuel to the aprons not opening, causing delays to domestic and international departures.

“As a contingency, a tanker was used to refuel aircraft. The ORTIA Airport Management Centre immediately sent out communication to all affected airport stakeholders, airlines and passengers notifying them of the challenges.”

The airport said 41 flights were impacted, 32 domestic, eight international and one regional flight. The problem was resolved by 8.30am.

Management said additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries.

Terminal announcements on the PA system continued to reassure affected passengers. Late departures this morning led to delayed returned flights, but apart from that, operations were back to normal.

“OR Tambo International Airport would like to apologise to all passengers and their loved ones for the inconvenience caused,” management said.

Meanwhile, stranded travellers took to social media to share their frustrations.

In September, Cape Town International Airport suffered a jet fuel shortage when an oil tanker’s delivery was delayed as a result of rough seas.

