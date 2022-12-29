Flights resume at OR Tambo after main fuel valve fault leaves hundreds of travellers stranded

Durban – It's business as usual at the OR Tambo International Airport after refuelling problems that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The airport management said on Thursday that a technical issue had led to the main supply valve supplying fuel to the aprons not opening, causing delays to domestic and international departures.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As a contingency, a tanker was used to refuel aircraft. The ORTIA Airport Management Centre immediately sent out communication to all affected airport stakeholders, airlines and passengers notifying them of the challenges.” The airport said 41 flights were impacted, 32 domestic, eight international and one regional flight. The problem was resolved by 8.30am. Management said additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries.

Terminal announcements on the PA system continued to reassure affected passengers. Late departures this morning led to delayed returned flights, but apart from that, operations were back to normal. “OR Tambo International Airport would like to apologise to all passengers and their loved ones for the inconvenience caused,” management said. Meanwhile, stranded travellers took to social media to share their frustrations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fuel shortage at OR Tambo international Airport. This country is a joke, an international Airport has no fuel. — Linda Ginya (@LindaGinya) December 28, 2022 The mess that is at O.R Tambo International Airport right now is crazy, no flights have taken off today and apparently there is no fuel. It’s so sad to see this country becoming a failed state. Nothing literally works and there is no sense of care from our so called leaders.



🤦🏾‍♀️ — Khanyi 🌸 (@khanyizama) December 28, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement

Load shedding, fuel shortages, pilfering of municipalities, this is South Africa today, so mediocre its criminal.

When will this uselessness stop and great leadership reign.

Maybe never.#ORTambo — Ricky Singh (@Rikkising) December 29, 2022 @Airports_ZA @ortambo_int and it has been this bad for years! Add to that most parking payment machines don’t work. And fluffy press releases and glamorous internal events, with no benefit to passengers. When last did someone in maintenance check the globes not working ? — #nocomment (@uberbirdman) December 28, 2022 In September, Cape Town International Airport suffered a jet fuel shortage when an oil tanker’s delivery was delayed as a result of rough seas.