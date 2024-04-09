Flood alert for Gauteng residents

The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operation Committee (JOC) has issued a flood warning and urged motorists to be aware of fallen trees while driving around. This is after receiving multiple reports that flooding was occurring across the province but particularly in Johannesburg from early Tuesday morning.

People were urged to stay safe as more rain and flooding is expected in Gauteng. "Please reduce speeds, keep your head lights on, increase your following distance and exercise caution when approaching low lying bridges as many have been closed/flooded," JOC cautioned residents. Flood-prone areas include Alexandra, Bedfordview, Benon, Centurion, Edenvale, Fourways, Joburg central, Kempton Park, Soweto, N3, M1 and R23 highways. This also extends to areas around Jukskei and Hennops.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 2 yellow warning for widespread thunderstorms and disruptive rain for Monday. While the Western Cape experiences strong winds, thunderstorms are also expected to be seen in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces. Tshwane and Johannesburg emergency services further urged residents to be vigilant as more rainfall is expected and would leave the roads slippery and not in a good condition to drive.

Meanwhile, responding to the situation, City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported in the seven regions of the city, but the disaster management officials were closely monitoring the situation. Mulaudzi mentioned that the disaster management team has been dispatched to monitor the situation in all Johannesburg regions. They will also assist and facilitate immediate relief to affected residents. [email protected]