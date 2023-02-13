Pretoria –The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has recommended that a Grade 10 schoolboy who was caught on camera assaulting a female pupil at the Nic Diederichs Technical High School in Krugersdorp, be expelled. The decision comes after the GDE held disciplinary proceedings regarding the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the department said as much as it made the recommendation, the final decision will be made by the head of department. This would be communicated in due course, they said. “Again, we vehemently condemn all acts of misconduct by learners against other learners. Learner ill-discipline in our schools will be met with consequences.

“We also plead with parents to assist in enforcing discipline on their children in and outside the school environment,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Last month, a 25-second video clip, went viral on social media where two schoolboys could be seen confronting the Grade 10 schoolgirl. In the beginning of the video, she is sitting between two other pupils.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the confrontation, the girl then stands up and a few seconds later, one of the boys hands something to the pupil next to him before he violently pushes the girl down and begins to slap her. In the video, presumably filmed by another pupil, the girl is seen fighting back. Other pupils intervene shortly afterwards. IOL