Gauteng Health Department launches ‘surgical marathons’ on Mandela Day to tackle surgery backlog

As the world commemorates the life of former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nelson Mandela, the Gauteng Department of Health is initiating a series of surgical marathons to address the substantial surgery backlog in the province. Currently, over 18,000 patients await surgical procedures, a reduction from the 32,000 patients at the beginning of the year.

Mandela Day is celebrated globally on 18 July, urging individuals to dedicate 67 minutes to positively impact their communities. This year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has themed the 10-year remembrance call to action: “The Legacy Lives on Through You.” Former president Nelson Mandela at his office. File Picture Responding to this call, Gauteng's health department will conduct over 700 elective surgeries in 32 hospitals.

"These patients have been chosen according to surgical backlog lists at every hospital, and incorporate waiting time and prioritization according to clinical needs," said Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba. The surgeries, ranging from arthroplasty and hernia repair to cataract excision and circumcision, will be conducted in partnership with the private sector. "These surgical marathons are about more than just reducing the backlogs, but most importantly, they are about restoring dignity to hundreds of patients," added Modiba.

The department plans to hold these surgical marathons quarterly until the backlog is eliminated. The effort is backed by numerous support staff and specialists. Modiba also highlighted the recent surgical breakthroughs at various hospitals in Gauteng and underscored ongoing efforts to expand surgical capacity, including infrastructure upgrades and improving the overall hospital environment.