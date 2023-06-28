Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang fired for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour

CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang addresses the media at the launch of the ARNSA (Anti-Racism Network of South Africa) at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton. File Picture: Chris Collingridge/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang addresses the media at the launch of the ARNSA (Anti-Racism Network of South Africa) at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton. File Picture: Chris Collingridge/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 42m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, has been fired with immediate effect.

His axing follows an internal investigation by the Nelson Mandela Foundation Board after complaints about his conduct at the workplace.

The foundation announced Hatang had been fired in a statement issued by board chairperson Njabulo Ndebele on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ndebele, the complaints centred around Hatang and came after his announcement on May 2 that he was resigning as CEO.

As Hatang was still serving his notice, Ndebele said he was placed on special leave while the complaints were independently investigated.

More on this

Ndebele said the investigation took into consideration the rights of the complainants and Hatang. In addition, it considered the Board’s commitment to entrenching the foundation’s core values of respect and trust.

“After considering the outcomes of the independent investigation, and ensuring that the process had been conducted fairly and without prejudice, the Board concluded that Mr Hatang’s conduct had been unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position and that he should be summarily dismissed,” he said.

However, Ndebele said they could not comment further on the specifics of the matter as it has caused much distress to the foundation, its employees, and its broader community of stakeholders.

He said the focus was for the foundation to continue with its activities, specifically an approach to Madiba’s birthday commemorations on July 18, and also on fulfilling the Foundation’s mandate of promoting Madiba’s vision of freedom and equality for all.

He mentioned that the process of appointing a new CEO would begin soon.

“Alongside this, the trustees are working closely with the interim management of the Foundation to ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale after this extremely difficult episode,” he said.

Related Topics:

labourlabour disputeNelson Mandela FoundationNelson Mandela

Share

Recent stories by:

Kamogelo Moichela
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe