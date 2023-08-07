Gauteng motorists can now report faulty traffic lights via city’s app

The Department of Roads and Transport in Gauteng has launched a cellphone app on which motorists can report faulty traffic lights. Following on from the launch of the "PotholeFixGP", which allows residents to report potholes across the country's provincial and local road network, the added feature means motorists can alert officials to faulty traffic signals which can be attended to.

"The added function is intended to enhance user experience of the people of Gauteng. It is ultimately set up to improve service delivery to the people of Gauteng," department spokesperson, Melitah Madiba said in a statement. She said the app was launched last year as part of the department’s #SmartMobility Campaign and forms part of the department's commitment of leveraging new technologies to assist with the monitoring and maintaining of traffic signals, potholes and other road defects that require urgent attention. MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said her department is encouraged by the rising numbers of downloads.

"We further urge Gauteng residents to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention. The information is important as it provides the department with insight into maintenance challenges on province’s roads and assists with better planning on resource deployment. "PotholeFixGP” serves to build relationships with motorists and road users, so they become eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe and pleasant driving experience," Diale-Tlabela said.