Gauteng woman in hot water over R3m property sale scam

PRETORIA – A Gauteng woman, arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on charges of alleged fraud involving about R3.2 million property sale scam has been released on bail. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said 47-year-old Loyiso Sarah Maqabe was granted R5 000 bail after she appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

“It is alleged that in March 2019, the accused Loyiso Sarah Maqabe recruited a beneficiary to receive the property sale money into an unauthorised First National Bank account from a potential property buyer in Bedfordview,” Mulamu said. She said further investigation has revealed that Maqabe, working with an accomplice, allegedly intercepted and re-directed the property buyer to a fraudulent email address where they provided new banking details of which over R3.2m was transferred for the property sale.

47-year-old Loyiso Sarah Maqabe was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] on charges of alleged fraud involving approximately R3.2 million property sale scam. Photo: Supplied The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Joburg for further investigation. “Through an extensive investigation, police successfully arrested Maqabe’s co-accused, Daliwonga Mpohlo, 38, at his residence in Lonehill near Fourways, in June last year and charged him with fraud and money laundering on a warrant of arrest,” Mulamu said.

Mpohlo’s bail was successfully opposed and he pleaded guilty before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in April. “On the same day, the court convicted and sentenced Mpohlo to two years direct imprisonment or a R20 000 fine on counts of fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transmission Act, and Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” Mulamu said. “Maqabe was arrested on Friday, November 26, at Glen Marais in Kempton Park. She was subsequently charged with fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transmission Act, as well Prevention of Organised Crime Act.”