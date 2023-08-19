Gone but not forgotten: June and Barry Steenkamp celebrate Reeva’s 40th birthday

June and Barry Steenkamp paid tribute to their daughter on what would have been her 40th birthday on Saturday. Reeva Steenkamp was born on August 19, 1983 and was shot dead by her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius. "#40 heavenly birthday. We We celebrate and commemorate what would have been Reeva’s 40th birthday today. Thank you for all the messages of love and support. #Gonebutnotforgotten," the parents wrote in a post on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation Facebook page.

At the time of Steenkamp’s death, the paralympian claimed that he thought Steenkamp was an intruder in their Pretoria home on February 14, 2013. She was cremated at Port Elizabeth's Victoria Park crematorium on February 19.

June and Barry Steenkamp celebrated what would have been Reeva Steenkamp’s 40th birthday on Saturday. Picture: Facebook Meanwhile, Pistorius, has taken his fight for freedom to the Constitutional Court. Pistorius had approached the court to clear up the confusion around his sentence and parole.

According to Pistorius's lawyer, Conrad Dormehl, the application seeks to have the Constitutional Court declare that the order given by the Supreme Court of Appeal in November 2017 be antedated to July 6, 2016 and resultantly that Oscar is eligible to be considered for parole. Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp at Darren Fresco's engagement party. Picture: Facebook.