GUILTY: Sifiso Mkhwanazi convicted of brutal murder of six Joburg sex workers

The South Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, has convicted Sifiso Naseeb Mkhwanazi for the brutal murder of six Joburg-based sex workers. Mkhwanazi was on Wednesday convicted of six counts of murder, six counts of rape, six counts of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On the additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the 21-year-old Mkhwanazi was acquitted. Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) outlined that the plethora of charges against Mkhwanazi emanate from the discovery of six female bodies at the premises of a panel beating business in Rosettenville, Joburg, in October 2022. Convicted killer, 21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi appearing before the South Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers “One of the caretakers had discovered a female’s deceased body at one of the unused offices at the premises and alerted the owner of the premises. The business owner, who is the father of the accused, summoned the South African Police Service (SAPS),” Gauteng spokesperson for the NPA, Phindi Mjonondwane said at the time.

“Upon investigation by SAPS members, five more bodies were discovered at various locations within the premises. Further investigations led to the arrest of Mkhwanazi.” The State submitted that Mkhwanazi raped and killed six sex workers that he had picked up in the Johannesburg CBD, between April and October 2022. During trial, Mkhwanazi pleaded not guilty to all the charges and tendered admissions in terms of Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

He admitted to killing the women, using an arm choke, and to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice by concealing their bodies at different locations at the premises of the panel beating business. Convicted killer, 21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi appearing before the South Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers “Mkhwanazi, however, denied raping the women, claiming that it was consensual sex with the agreement of money for sex. He denied planning the murders of these women and said the crimes were committed because the women reneged on their agreement on the payment for sex and demanded more money,” said Mjonondwane. “He cited that their actions triggered emotions of anger, as he previously spent 10 months in prison after a sex worker accused him of rape, but later withdrew the false allegations.”