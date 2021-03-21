Hawks arrest two and seize four rifles in the process

Pretoria - An intelligence driven operation by the Hawks led to the arrests of two suspects, aged 37 and 39, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The team which included the National Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Tactical Operations Response Management team, Tracker Connect and Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit were tracing a suspect wanted on a Vryheid cash in transit case.

Information led the operational team to a car wash in Johannesburg.

Upon arrival at the car wash the wanted suspect was spotted, contained and arrested.

Further intelligence was gained which led the team to Katlehong area where a second suspect was arrested with two unlicensed AK 47 rifles and ammunition at a petrol station along the N3.