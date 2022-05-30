Hawks officers, accused of supplying SAPS ammo to sangoma, granted bail

Pretoria - Two Hawks officials and a traditional healer were granted bail on Monday by the Pretoria and Pretoria North Magistrate’s Courts respectively for alleged theft and possession and dealing in ammunition. Lieutenant-Colonel Refiloe Maria Elizabeth Mnisi, 45, and Captain Mapatsi Thandi Mooka, 41, appeared at the Pretoria Magristrate’s Court while the traditional healer Elizabeth Nonhlahla Chabalala, 44, appeared at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

The trio is from Soshanguve, a township on the outskirts of Tshwane. The two officers work at the national headquarters of the elite crime busting unit in Tshwane. Police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said they received information that Mnisi had intentions to supply SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer, which led to a sting operation being conducted.

Chabalala was subsequently arrested at her place of residence in Soshanguve on 27 May 2022 after an exchange was made. “She was charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property following the seizure of other items suspected to belong to the state,” said Mbambo. Mbambo added that Mnisi was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition while Mooka was charged with defeating the ends of justice after it was discovered that she allegedly tried to conceal evidence in this matter.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that Mnisi allegedly stole three boxes of live ammunition. Mnisi was released on R3000 and Mooka was released on R2000 bail. Meanwhile Chabalala was released on R1000 bail.

The two members of the Hawks will appear in court on 27 June 2022. Chabalala will make her appearance on 12 July 2022. IOL