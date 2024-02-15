In2Foods in hot water after staff allegedly forced to undergo vaginal testing

A food and beverage manufacturer has come under fire after female staffers were allegedly forced to undergo vaginal examinations after blood spotting was seen on a toilet floor. According to the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu), 15 women employees from In2Food in Killarney, Cape Town, were allegedly forced to subject themselves to vaginal examinations after menstruation blood was found in a toilet at the start of February.

"We are at a complete loss of comprehension to understand the inhumane and unlawful treatment meted out against 15 In2Foods employees by the In2Foods professional in-house clinic nurse, Mercy Sihawu Ndiweni," said Fawu Western Cape provincial secretary, Zolani Mbanjwa. Mbanjwa added that provisions of the Constitution and Labour Relations Act were contravened when the women were subjected to the testing. "She has further betrayed the professional and conscientious values of nursing, as well as clearly violating every law that In2Foods claims to stand (for) which now places the reputational integrity of In2Foods at severe risk," Mbanjwa said.

In a letter to In2Food, the union said no woman should ever be subjected to the appalling indignity of physically invasive vaginal examination. "It must therefore be clearly understood by In2Foods that the unlawful conduct of your professional in-house clinic nurse severely undermines and degrades the integrity of a safe and secure working environment your company is obliged to ensure. “In the acute absence of this practice in this instance, it must be observed that the invasive physical contact exacted against 15 of your employees has caused severe damage to their mental health, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder that will require the urgent and proper professional trauma counselling," the letter read.

According to In2Food's Eshwin Booysen, the company is aware of the alleged incident and they had launched an investigation into the incident. "Our commitment to colleague welfare, wellness, and fair and just treatment is unwavering, and we uphold the human rights of all our colleagues and service providers. During the ongoing investigations and disciplinary proceedings, we will ensure that everyone involved is treated fairly and equitably. “We are committed to taking decisive actions to redress the circumstances and conduct that may have led to this alleged incident, which includes implementing preventative measures," he said.