IOL's Youth Day Mini Film Festival: Watch Our Sand 'Santa Ya Rena'

Keletso, a young geologist, is very passionate about the protection of the beautiful environment she grew up in. Concerned about the devastating effects of sand mining she is witnessing throughout the Kruger to Canyons (K2C) biosphere, Keletso visits sand mining sites. In the documentary Our Sand “Santa Ya Rena” Keletso interviews different role players including traditional leaders, environmental activists, experts and a businessman. The aim is to raise awareness and find a sustainable solution to the use of sand. Our Sand “Santa Ya Rena”, a participatory film project with: Dimakatso Noyane, Harry Molimi, Keletso Malepe, Kenelwe Mmushi, Ronnie Segodi, Shoki Mafogo, Thulani Ngonyama, Vusi Tshabalala, is one of the must-see documentaries included in the line-up for IOL's Youth Day Mini Film Festival. We urge to pause and watch your rise as we screen documentaries and features for free on IOL's website and YouTube channel. WATCH OUR SAND "SANTA YA RENA" BELOW

The film is part of the Steps For The Future programme, which uses the power of documentary films and facilitated film screenings to give vulnerable people a voice. It calls on us to become active participants in civil society in order to bring about social change and create a better and more just society for all.

The multiple-award winning Steps for the Future programme, emerged out of a collaboration of filmmakers, broadcasters, civil society organisations and people living with and affected by HIV/Aids. Since its inception in 2001, more than 50 films have been produced in the Southern African region addressing issues around human rights and social justice. A selection of the films are available in 18 languages.

* IOL's Youth Day Mini Film Festival selection also includes Professor Siona O’Connell’s documentary The Wynberg 7: An Intolerable Amnesia about a group of high school students imprisoned in the 80s, Weaam Williams’award-winning film Hip Hop Revolution; artist Haroon Gunn-Salie's site-specific work Zonnebloem renamed; UPRIZE by Sifiso Khanyile, about June 16, 1976, what came before and the impact of that day; Rehad Desai's look at the #FeesMustFall movement entitled Everything Must Fall and more.

Watch along with us this Youth Day and reflect on where we have come from and the battles ahead.