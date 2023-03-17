Pretoria – The JMPD has confirmed it is investigating one of its officers, who is assigned to protect Councillor Kenny Kunene, who handed his police issue firearm to Mac G and Sol, presenters of the popular YouTube’s Podcast and Chill. The JMPD officer is believed to be the driver of the new Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department’s internal affairs unit was handling the matter to see if it necessitated any disciplinary action. “The presiding officer can only issue any sanctions once the investigation is concluded,” Fihla said. In a video posted on Twitter, Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, and his co-presenter, Sol Phenduka, asked the officer how much was he getting paid as Kunene’s driver.

The officer mentioned the amount and indicated that he was actually an officer by profession. “I’m just a police officer ... I have my gun,” he said. Immediately after mentioning that he has a gun, MacG and Sol became excited and asked to see his service pistol.

“Bring the bullets and the gun, and the magazine,” Sol said. The officer handed them his gun with a loaded magazine. MacG and Sol play with the gun, including pointing, before it is taken away.