Joburg EMS educates pastors and sangomas after two bodies were washed up while performing rituals

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Sunday joined congregants from various churches, spiritualist and sangomas at the Jukskei River to teach the group about water safety. The safety campaign comes after an 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were swept away by a strong water current in the Klip River while performing cleansing rituals.

Their bodies were recovered on different days last week. Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said many believers are of the view that when the water current is strong, it is the perfect time to conduct the religious rituals, which puts them in danger. He added that most of the rituals in the rivers and water streams are also conducted at night, which makes it more dangerous, given the limited visibility.

Joburg EMS joined congregants from various churches, spiritualist and sangomas at the Jukskei River to teach the group about water safety following two drowning incidents. Photo: Supplied by Joburg EMS Furthermore, he said most drowning incidents occurred around the festive season as residents frequent the rivers and streams for activities including baptism, cleansing ceremonies and other rituals. “We want to ensure that they have the knowledge on how to conduct these rituals safely, we are hoping that this initiative will create awareness and reduce the number of incidents which might occur during this summer holiday. “We have intensified our public education efforts to make sure that our church communities are aware of the safety measures that they can take when they conduct these rituals. South Africa is a democratic country where everyone is allowed to practice his or her own religion,” he said.