Joburg Pandemonium: Fleeing vehicle thieves crash into 5 cars, firing shots at JMPD

Pretoria – A member of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) VIP Unit has been commended after he intervened and foiled a car theft attempt which was in progress, in Roodepoort. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said on Saturday, the policeman was driving along Van Wyk Street in Roodepoort, when he saw three “suspicious males” trying to forcefully open a vehicle.

“When the suspects noticed that he was watching, they got into a silver Nissan Almera and drove away. The officer followed the vehicle and called for back-up,” Fihla said. When the Nissan Almera occupants realised they were being followed, they sped off and a high-speed chase ensued. “In their attempt to escape, the suspects’ vehicle collided with five other vehicles. They started firing shots toward the officer, and he returned fire. The suspects’ vehicle crashed and came to a standstill. They alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene on foot,” Fihla said.

“When back-up arrived, the vehicle was searched. One signal-jamming device and car-breaking implements were found inside the suspects’ vehicle.” A signal jamming device was found in the Nissan Almera used by the alleged car thieves. Picture: JMPD A probe on the Nisssan Almera revealed it had been reported hijacked. The vehicle was seized and booked at the SAPS pound. “The JMPD management applaud the officer who acted promptly when witnessing the crime and did not neglect his call of duty. Further investigation will be conducted by the police to ensure that the suspects are found and brought to book,” Fihla said.

Earlier this month, seven men, between 26 and 45 years old, were arrested by the JMPD’s undercover reaction unit for conspiracy to commit a robbery and possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Fordsburg. At the time, Fihla said officers received a tip-off about a group of individuals planning a robbery in the Fordsburg area, using a white Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI and a maroon Volkswagen Polo. “Officers were deployed at strategic points in the area waiting for the suspects. Not long after the deployment, the said vehicles were identified, and the take-down was initiated.

“The white Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI, without front and back registration numbers, was intercepted. When stopped, three male occupants were found inside the vehicle,” Fihla said. “The vehicle and suspects were searched, an unlicensed 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, a SAPS bulletproof vest, caps and badges were recovered. Whilst searching, it was discovered by the officers that the driver and owner of the vehicle is a SAPS member.” The second vehicle, the maroon Volkswagen Polo, was also intercepted and stopped.

Four male occupants were found inside the vehicle. “Two unlicensed firearms, a revolver and a 9mm pistol with the serial numbers filed off were recovered. Further scrutiny indicated that the suspects have been robbing and terrorising the community of Fordsburg and Mayfair for a lengthy period,” Fihla said. “All seven suspects, which included five South African and two Zimbabwean nationals, were detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS where a case docket has been opened for further investigation.”