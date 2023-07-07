Joburg water shutdown extended for one extra day

Johannesburg Water has announced that its water outage, which will affect areas such as Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central, has been extended by 14 hours. The utility said the Rand Water outage will now commence on July 11-14, Tuesday until Friday, whereas it had initially announced it would end on Thursday, July 13.

The 58-hour-long shutdown, which will affect over 130 areas, is scheduled to start from 7 pm on Tuesday and end at 5 am on Friday. According to Joburg Water, the closure is part of an effort to maintain the capacity of the affected infrastructure. The utility said the shutdown will allow bulk water supplier Rand Water to install isolation valves at its Eichenhof pumping station and upgrade the system.

Residents in affected areas have been warned that recovery can take between five and 14 days after the supply has been fully restored. Customers have also been urged to start storing water at least 48 hours before the shutdown and not wait until the day before to do so. “Customers are requested not to store water on the day before the shutdown as some of Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs will already be isolated (closed) to retain capacity on the supply side. This is also for quicker recovery post the shutdown,” said Joburg Water.

Meanwhile, the utility said it would arrange alternative water supplies for hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres. 🚨MEDIA STATEMENT🚨

Please be advised that Rand Water will implement a planned maintenance to tie-in two valves between the A19 and B14 Pipelines on 11 July 2023.#RandWater #PlannedMaintenance #A19Pipeline #B14Pipeline #RW120YearsofExcellence #WaterSustainability [NS] pic.twitter.com/1O60du4OJG — Rand Water (@Rand_Water) July 6, 2023 The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers, and direct feeds, will be impacted: Roodepoort/Randburg areas

Boschkop Reservoir Randpark Ridge Reservoir Cosmo City Reservoir

Constantia Tower and Pump Station Helderkruin Tower Helderkruin Reservoir

Corriemoor Reservoir Fairland Reservoir Waterval Tower

Quellerina Tower Florida North Tower and Pump Station Horison/ Finch Tower

Honeydew Reservoir Honeydew Tower Olivedale Reservoir

Blairgowrie Reservoir Linden 1 Reservoir Linden 1 Tower

Linden 2 Reservoir Kensington B Reservoir Kensington B Tower

Soweto Chiawelo Reservoir Jabulani Tower

Zondi Reservoir Zondi Tower Bramfischer Reservoir 1

Doornkop Reservoir Naturena Reservoir Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs

Orlando East Reservoir Diepkloof Reservoir Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs

Jabulani Reservoir Southdale Eagles Nest Reservoir

Kibler Park Reservoir Alan Manor Reservoir Glenvista Reservoir

Ennerdale Orange Farm Reservoir Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Lawley Reservoir Central Aeroton Reservoir

Aeroton Rower Berea Reservoir Parktown 1 and 2 Reservoir

Brixton Reservoir Brixton Tower Crosby Reservoir

Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs Northcliff Reservoir Northcliff Tower

Crown Gardens Reservoir Crown Gardens Towers Foresthill Tower