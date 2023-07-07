Joburg water shutdown extended for one extra day

Johannesburg Water has announced that its water outage, which will affect areas such as Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central, has been extended by 14 hours.
The utility said the Rand Water outage will now commence on July 11-14, Tuesday until Friday, whereas it had initially announced it would end on Thursday, July 13.
The 58-hour-long shutdown, which will affect over 130 areas, is scheduled to start from 7 pm on Tuesday and end at 5 am on Friday.
According to Joburg Water, the closure is part of an effort to maintain the capacity of the affected infrastructure.
The utility said the shutdown will allow bulk water supplier Rand Water to install isolation valves at its Eichenhof pumping station and upgrade the system.
Joburg Water warns of massive three-day planned outage in these areas from next Tuesday
Joburg ratepayers ‘won’t see improvement in service delivery,’ insist JPOMA
Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda visits Diepkloof Hostel, assures electricity is coming
Joburg water woes continue as some reservoirs remain critically low
Residents in affected areas have been warned that recovery can take between five and 14 days after the supply has been fully restored.
Customers have also been urged to start storing water at least 48 hours before the shutdown and not wait until the day before to do so.
“Customers are requested not to store water on the day before the shutdown as some of Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs will already be isolated (closed) to retain capacity on the supply side. This is also for quicker recovery post the shutdown,” said Joburg Water.
Meanwhile, the utility said it would arrange alternative water supplies for hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.
🚨MEDIA STATEMENT🚨— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) July 6, 2023
Please be advised that Rand Water will implement a planned maintenance to tie-in two valves between the A19 and B14 Pipelines on 11 July 2023.#RandWater #PlannedMaintenance #A19Pipeline #B14Pipeline #RW120YearsofExcellence #WaterSustainability [NS] pic.twitter.com/1O60du4OJG
The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers, and direct feeds, will be impacted:
Roodepoort/Randburg areas
Boschkop Reservoir
Randpark Ridge Reservoir
Cosmo City Reservoir
Constantia Tower and Pump Station
Helderkruin Tower
Helderkruin Reservoir
Corriemoor Reservoir
Fairland Reservoir
Waterval Tower
Quellerina Tower
Florida North Tower and Pump Station
Horison/ Finch Tower
Honeydew Reservoir
Honeydew Tower
Olivedale Reservoir
Blairgowrie Reservoir
Linden 1 Reservoir
Linden 1 Tower
Linden 2 Reservoir
Kensington B Reservoir
Kensington B Tower
Soweto
Chiawelo Reservoir
Jabulani Tower
Zondi Reservoir
Zondi Tower
Bramfischer Reservoir 1
Doornkop Reservoir
Naturena Reservoir
Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs
Orlando East Reservoir
Diepkloof Reservoir
Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs
Jabulani Reservoir
Southdale
Eagles Nest Reservoir
Kibler Park Reservoir
Alan Manor Reservoir
Glenvista Reservoir
Ennerdale
Orange Farm Reservoir
Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs
Lawley Reservoir
Central
Aeroton Reservoir
Aeroton Rower
Berea Reservoir
Parktown 1 and 2 Reservoir
Brixton Reservoir
Brixton Tower
Crosby Reservoir
Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs
Northcliff Reservoir
Northcliff Tower
Crown Gardens Reservoir
Crown Gardens Towers
Foresthill Tower
Hector Norris Pump Station
Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs
IOL