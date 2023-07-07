Independent Online
Friday, July 7, 2023

Joburg water shutdown extended for one extra day

File picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 47m ago

Johannesburg Water has announced that its water outage, which will affect areas such as Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central, has been extended by 14 hours.

The utility said the Rand Water outage will now commence on July 11-14, Tuesday until Friday, whereas it had initially announced it would end on Thursday, July 13.

The 58-hour-long shutdown, which will affect over 130 areas, is scheduled to start from 7 pm on Tuesday and end at 5 am on Friday.

According to Joburg Water, the closure is part of an effort to maintain the capacity of the affected infrastructure.

The utility said the shutdown will allow bulk water supplier Rand Water to install isolation valves at its Eichenhof pumping station and upgrade the system.

Residents in affected areas have been warned that recovery can take between five and 14 days after the supply has been fully restored.

Customers have also been urged to start storing water at least 48 hours before the shutdown and not wait until the day before to do so.

“Customers are requested not to store water on the day before the shutdown as some of Johannesburg Water’s reservoirs will already be isolated (closed) to retain capacity on the supply side. This is also for quicker recovery post the shutdown,” said Joburg Water.

Meanwhile, the utility said it would arrange alternative water supplies for hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers, and direct feeds, will be impacted:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas

Boschkop Reservoir

Randpark Ridge Reservoir

Cosmo City Reservoir

Constantia Tower and Pump Station

Helderkruin Tower

Helderkruin Reservoir

Corriemoor Reservoir

Fairland Reservoir

Waterval Tower

Quellerina Tower

Florida North Tower and Pump Station

Horison/ Finch Tower

Honeydew Reservoir

Honeydew Tower

Olivedale Reservoir

Blairgowrie Reservoir

Linden 1 Reservoir

Linden 1 Tower

Linden 2 Reservoir

Kensington B Reservoir

Kensington B Tower

Soweto

Chiawelo Reservoir

Jabulani Tower

Zondi Reservoir

Zondi Tower

Bramfischer Reservoir 1

Doornkop Reservoir

Naturena Reservoir

Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs

Orlando East Reservoir

Diepkloof Reservoir

Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs

Jabulani Reservoir

Southdale

Eagles Nest Reservoir

Kibler Park Reservoir

Alan Manor Reservoir

Glenvista Reservoir

Ennerdale

Orange Farm Reservoir

Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Lawley Reservoir

Central

Aeroton Reservoir

Aeroton Rower

Berea Reservoir

Parktown 1 and 2 Reservoir

Brixton Reservoir

Brixton Tower

Crosby Reservoir

Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs

Northcliff Reservoir

Northcliff Tower

Crown Gardens Reservoir

Crown Gardens Towers

Foresthill Tower

Hector Norris Pump Station

Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

IOL

water, City of Joburg, Water and Sanitation, Water Crisis, Service Delivery

Brenda Masilela
