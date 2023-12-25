Kidnapped Gerco van Deventer reunited with his family just in time for Christmas

It has been six years since Gerco Van Deventer last spent Christmas with his family, and this year, the paramedic spent the day with loved ones. The South African paramedic was kidnapped a week after he arrived in Libya in November 2017. He had taken up a six-week contract as an on-site medical practitioner for a Libyan security company.

A week after he arrived in Libya, he was kidnapped alongside three other people and, eight months later, he was moved to Mali. Last week the Gift of the Givers announced van Deventer’ unconditional release, saying he was the longest held South African hostage in captivity. The humanitarian aid organisation acts as a facilitator on behalf of distraught families wanting to bring home their loved one's.

On Christmas Day, Shereen van Deventer confirmed to IOL that her husband Gerco had safely returned to South Africa. She said the last few days were spent with him reconnecting with the immediate family. “Gerco has been receiving the necessary medical support and is in good health and spirits.

“We, as a family, would firstly like to express our sincere gratitude to the Algerian government in securing Gerco's release. “We are also grateful for the role played by South Africa's State Security Agency in facilitating Gerco's release and safe return to South Africa. “We acknowledge the efforts played by several NGO's and specifically the Gift of the Givers, for all their efforts in trying to secure Gerco's release.”

She also deeply thanked the role by the media and all South Africans for their prayers and support. “We will in the coming weeks advise on details pertaining to an open media conference. “We humbly request that as a family we be given the necessary space and privacy to allow us to heal. Once again a big heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us in this time.”