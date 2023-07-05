Lesedi Local Municipality urged to pay R125 million Eskom debt

The ailing state-owned entity said it has declared a dispute with the Lesedi Local Municipality in line with the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act (IRFA).

Power utility Eskom has called on a Gauteng municipality to pay its debt owed of R125 million.

Eskom’s spokesperson in Gauteng, Amanda Qithi said the power utility has exhausted all avenues to recover what the municipality owes.

“The local municipality’s current debt owed to Eskom is R125 million as of June 30, 2023. This is compounding debt from June 2022 when the municipality started to default on its payments.

“In January 2023, Lesedi submitted a payment proposal to Eskom to settle the arrears debt, which Eskom accepted on the condition that it would continue to service its monthly current account,” Qithi said.