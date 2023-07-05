Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Lesedi Local Municipality urged to pay R125 million Eskom debt

Eskom has taken action to retrieve money owed to it by a Gauteng municipality. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Eskom has taken action to retrieve money owed to it by a Gauteng municipality. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 47m ago

Share

Power utility Eskom has called on a Gauteng municipality to pay its debt owed of R125 million.

The ailing state-owned entity said it has declared a dispute with the Lesedi Local Municipality in line with the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act (IRFA).

Eskom’s spokesperson in Gauteng, Amanda Qithi said the power utility has exhausted all avenues to recover what the municipality owes.

“The local municipality’s current debt owed to Eskom is R125 million as of June 30, 2023. This is compounding debt from June 2022 when the municipality started to default on its payments.

“In January 2023, Lesedi submitted a payment proposal to Eskom to settle the arrears debt, which Eskom accepted on the condition that it would continue to service its monthly current account,” Qithi said.

More on this

But, she said the municipality defaulted on both the repayment and the current account by failing to settle its April 2023 invoice of R20 million that was due May 29, 2023, instead it only paid R7 million.

“The May 2023 invoice of R21 million which was due on June 29, 2023, remains unpaid. Eskom has issued the June 2023 invoice of R38 million and that is payable on July 27, 2023,” Qithi said.

She said the failure of municipalities to service their debt ultimately affects service delivery.

“Failure to service debt by Lesedi Local Municipality and other defaulting municipalities burdens the power utility’s revenue streams, ultimately affecting service delivery. This further puts a strain on Eskom's finances and its ability to operate effectively,” Qithi said.

[email protected]

IOL

Related Topics:

electricity production and distributionEskomLocal GovernmentSouth AfricaGautengdebtMunicipalitiesEnergyService Delivery

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe