LIVE UPDATES: #SayNoToLooting – violence, looting continues despite SANDF deployment
South Africans are hoping for an end to the violence, looting and intimidation that has rocked the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night he would mobilise all available resources and capabilities to restore order in the country. However, widespread looting is still continuing in Gauteng and KZN.
Avonmore SuperSpar manager, Marc Anthony, thanks residents for protecting the store overnight.— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
A group of looters are making their way towards the Pavillion Shopping Mall in Westville. The mall is currently shut down due to the wave of looting that has gripped the city.
Not sure what measures are in place currently to keep looters at bay. This is one of the biggest shopping malls in Durban. – ANA reporter
Scores of people looted warehouses near Queen Nandi Drive in Durban.— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
ON Tuesday morning a handful of looters went to the Game store at Pinecrest Mall and Cambridge Food at The Link Shopping Centre in Pinetown as they looked to loot what was left from Monday's looting and violence that spread across KwaZulu-Natal. | @AnelisaKubheka @IOL pic.twitter.com/hBikUUetju— Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) July 13, 2021
The SA National Blood Service has condemned the vandalism and looting at one of its centres – at the same time as President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to reassure South Africans last night that order would be restored by deploying the SANDF. https://t.co/7IvrOMoqV2— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
Makro in Springfield, Durban being looted.— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
CAN'T BUY BREAD: Durbanites woke up this morning to limited access to the supply of bread and other essential items. Almost all shops are closed due to looting.
’’I went to several shops and its impossible to get a loaf of bread. The few shops that are opened have extremely long lines and people are panic buying - its like we are in a war situation,'’ said a resident. – ANA reporter
RESERVOIR HILLS: Community patrollers have been holding the line for the past 40 hours. Reports from the ground indicate that two shopping complexes and a garage at the entrance to Reservoir Hills have been burnt.
Engen garage on the M19 also looted. Local security and armed civilians using rubber bullets and flash bangs to keep protesters at bay. – ANA reporter
There were several reports - which IOL had not been able to independently verify at the time of publishing - that community patrollers had been shot and killed in drive by shootings https://t.co/VN1JgkE32p— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
As we work to restore law and order in communities, we need to remain calm and measured in our efforts.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) July 13, 2021
We dare not legitimise unnecessary violence, even in the most extreme circumstances. We dare not lose our humanity.
CONSEQUENCES...WE REAP WHAT WE SOW...this hit me hard💔💔💔💔 #looting #Newzroom405 #NewsroomAfrika #sandton #soweto #SANDF #Sandton #SAShutdown pic.twitter.com/YtVZ6Mo21g— Mbali the AntiHero (@Davaames) July 13, 2021
The EFF has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking clarity on the deployment of the SA National Defence Force. https://t.co/9EvBdx2g7z— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
A conversation between law enforcement officers and looters as mass arrests take place at the Chris Hani Crossing in Vosloorus. @eNCA #looting #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/Qv9kyegqJz— Aviwe Mtila (@AviweMtila) July 13, 2021
Police have arrested people for looting along Maxwell Street, Empangeni. They are currently waiting for a police van to transport them to the station @ZOPublications #looting pic.twitter.com/H4BpsYfTqV— Erica Abrahams (@eri_abrahams) July 13, 2021
Banks broken into by looters, leaving behind a trail of destruction at the Sam Ntuli Mall in #Katlehong.#ZumaArrest #ZumaUnrest #zumaprotests #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/f46fvsZSSJ— Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 13, 2021
[MUST WATCH] Looters at the Diepkloof Square break away from the police who were trying to arrest them.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 13, 2021
The National Prosecuting Authority urged South Africans to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and to utilise lawful means to protest. https://t.co/Y449UvS7t6— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has pleaded with South Africans to find solutions to the country’s problems as looting of businesses continued. https://t.co/JJezYG5YzG— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
The @Makro_SA store in Pietermaritzburg is being ransacked. Hundreds of bakkies around to aid thuggery. Some of the vehicles have even removed their license plates. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/xWnuf8vhNU— Pelane Phakgadi (@PelaneM) July 13, 2021
Live visuals from Queen Nandi drive in KZN. Looters streaming over the bridge into Umgeni Rd where all the huge warehouses are. #ShutdownSA #sabcnews @JayedLeigh pic.twitter.com/ISpWoL3zZk— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 13, 2021
The Small Business Institute (SBI) today strongly condemned the wanton looting of businesses, destruction of vital economic infrastructure, burning of trucks and blockading of roads primarily in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
’’We also call on law enforcement agencies to urgently protect lives, property and businesses which have become the main target of the ongoing violence. Whilst our Constitution guarantees the right of every South African to protest, we find the violence visited on ordinary people, property, trucks and business premises completely indefensible.
’’We are shocked and concerned that law enforcement agencies, especially intelligence services, have allowed the situation to develop for weeks ahead of the Constitutional Court judgment on June 29 2021. The response has been slow, fragmented and woefully inadequate.’’
Protea Glen mall in Soweto ransacked to the last item https://t.co/HhH9EjS0Ju. pic.twitter.com/lHEhzb7key— Motshoane Mabena (@MotshoaneMabena) July 13, 2021
Video 1 of 2— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) July 13, 2021
Welcoming the deployment of the SANDF, in support of the operations of the SAPS, NatJOINTS said a total of 166 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng. https://t.co/iqVbrjk2tR— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
The ANC has vowed to act against some of its own members who are fuelling violent protests that led to the major destruction of property in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. https://t.co/1eongxL1ZF— IOL News (@IOL) July 13, 2021
The @EFFSouthAfrica had decided to challenge the @CyrilRamaphosa’s decision of deploying @SANDF_ZA through its legal team. They want the president to clarify that, on what basis did he decide on deploy troops. They say soldiers cannot be deployed at home while there is no war. pic.twitter.com/Vjy39zxpXh— songezo spambo (@SongezoSpambo) July 13, 2021
As long as there is anger, irritation, hatred, jealousy, and intolerance in you, you are like a bomb, ready to explode anytime. #SayNoToRacism #SANDF #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/SDYHvC5s6M— ZAR 50 million (@realnorma_kay) July 13, 2021
Hykhona!!! You family and friends are going to need medication and jobs, Say no to Looting😭 #SayNoToLooting #SayNoToLooting #SayNoToLooting #SayNoToLooting #SayNoToLooting#PrayForSouthAfrica#ShutdownSA#JuliusMalema#SANDF pic.twitter.com/1JFRU8ueO5— Hykhona!!!!!!! (@PedroDj16) July 13, 2021
A group of criminals in Limpopo says they will take the law into their own hands? OK, the people shall defend themselves against the so called taxi association yok'nuka.— Revolutionary Movement of South Africa (@2020_rmsa) July 13, 2021
People have a right to demonstrate peaceful and otherwise if needs be.#SAShutdown
Mams Mall Mamelodi Pretoria. Lots of looting and overnight damage. Store owners no police visibility. #unrest— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 13, 2021
Mams mall 🙆♀️ pic.twitter.com/c1RMLBqeE0— Mojalefapatience (@Mojalefapatien1) July 12, 2021
We not joining this ish, Xhosa people are smart people 💪💪💪💯💯 pic.twitter.com/aldwM0Q3fq— The Special ONE ☝️☝️☝️ (@Malusi43334413) July 12, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to unrest and violent looting criticised. https://t.co/zM6Z7HJWn2— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
The National Prosecuting Authority is coordinating closely with relevant government departments to ensure full and transparent accountability for anyone accused of committing or inciting crimes linked to these violent protests and looting, it said in a statement last night.
The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions: Head of the National Prosecutions Service has advised Directors of Public Prosecutions in affected Divisions to prioritise these matters, and to refer the cases to prosecutors with the requisite experience, who must work with and guide police in their investigations. Should any special arrangements need to be made with regard to courts, this will be discussed with the relevant stakeholders.
IPID condemns violence, praises police
Watch the President’s speech here
President Cyril Ramaphosa to SA: “ I greet you with a heavy heart”.
Looting is continuing across the country tonight. eNCA's @RONALDMASINDA is at the Queensmead Mall in Durban. #DStv403 #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/udJ74l2LwW— eNCA (@eNCA) July 12, 2021
The association said it wanted to add its voice to calls by Business Unity South Africa and other business associations for the government to take action urgently. https://t.co/Q5vZgG9EPv— Business Report (@busrep) July 12, 2021
From the New York Times:
The South African government summoned the military to quell what began as protests over the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma but has morphed into looting and destructive lawlessness. https://t.co/MQuolHtPcs— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 12, 2021
The rise in violence throughout the nation has made more malls apprehensive, with rumours of rioting and looting circulating, prompting the closure of Vangate Mall, and other shops across the province.#ShutdownSA #looting #ZumaUnrest #capetownhttps://t.co/uxNXeeYRV6— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Possession of stolen goods is a crime. #OkaeMolao pic.twitter.com/NrO7Fa8wlk— GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) July 12, 2021
Online delivery service, OneCart announced that it was closing early today for the safety of our Shoppers and Drivers.
In a statement it said: “All orders not delivered today, will be rescheduled as soon as our staff are back at work. Apologies for the inconvenience and please stay safe. Should you require any further information, please email us at [email protected] or call on 010 476 1400 and one of our customer service agents will be more than happy to help”.
Ethekwini Municipality said that delivery of services remains disrupted due to the protest action currently taking place. https://t.co/lS0NOwCx79— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Montclair Mall looted today. Violence and looting continued in parts of Gauteng and KZN, despite President Ramaphosa warning that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
The administration of potentially lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine jabs has been disrupted in Gauteng, amid rampant looting and violence in the province.
The Gcaba Brothers, who run minibus taxis in KZN and Gauteng, have denied that they were responsible for the violent scenes playing out in the streets of KZN and Gauteng.
In a statement shared by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, the brothers said although they were in support of former president Jacob Zuma as a family relative, they did not wish to blur the lines.
They said the business had also been affected by the events taking place.
In all of Limpopo we refuse to join looting pic.twitter.com/kJQ8pfI9WF— GCIS_Limpopo (@LimpopoGcis) July 12, 2021
All police officers who are currently on leave will report back to work amid the widespread violent protest and unrest.
This comes after the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) held an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the emerging issues connected to the ongoing riots and looting across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, all our stores in the area will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/jY0sSbtLxP— Clicks (@Clicks_SA) July 12, 2021
Rioters loot the Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Monday. Video: AFP
The Sandton City mall has decided to close its doors early as a precautionary measure.
Sandton City is aware of the ongoing violent protests taking place in and around Johannesburg. As a precautionary measure, after consultation with the South African Police Service, the decision has been made to close the mall at 4pm on Monday, 12 July 2021. 1/3— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) July 12, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday, as violence and looting continue to spread across KZN and Gauteng, amid calls for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.
In a statement, the Presidency confirmed the SANDF had been deployed to assist the police in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution.
Said the Presidency: “The President is on record as calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue.
“The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods.
“People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police.
“People are also asked to pay attention to what they post on social media and to be aware that the sharing of fake news or content that incites violence and looting is a crime.
“It is also a crime to possess, receive and use stolen goods, or to interfere with the police in their execution of their duties”.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation later today, Monday, 12 July 2021, on government’s response to persistent public violence in parts of the country. The exact time of the President’s address will be announced shortly.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 12, 2021
Unrest Suspends SASSA payments at Cash Pay points#SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/vh3RmMMIal— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) July 12, 2021
Several shopping centres and malls in Gauteng were closed, while others experienced looting and violence on Monday. The Rea Vaya and Metrobus services were also suspended.
eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that clinics and vaccination sites will remain closed. Cremations and burial bookings offices are closed until further notice. https://t.co/jKBBIaz0Qi— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Durban communities were coming together to and forming human chains to protect businesses in their areas. https://t.co/sFxRG58NsE— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
On Monday, hundreds of people looted stores at the popular Springfield Value Centre.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
eNCA reporter, @NqobileMadlala_ is in Jabulani Mall in Soweto where residents have been on a looting spree following protests in many areas of the country. #DStv403 #eNCA #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/Ni1VcqFtko— eNCA (@eNCA) July 12, 2021
Maponya Mall and Jabulani Mall were looted today, and the Dobsonville Centre yesterday. All these centres are not far from police stations.
Situation in Pimville right now. By Meli bottle store in Soweto opposite Maponya Mall #ShutdownSA guys be safe hle ... pic.twitter.com/yye6tTJqk2— Nomaqhikiza Hlongwane (@Nomaqhikiza_) July 12, 2021
Maponya Mall 🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️ whatever you do, don't go pic.twitter.com/5dL1eSbBoR— Tshidi Lethwane (@CoachTshidi) July 12, 2021
WATCH: Violence and looting of businesses is spreading to rural towns in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Looters have now started looting Ezakheni plaza in Ladysmith. The SANDF has been deployed to back up overstretched police and mantain order. @IOL #KZNProtests pic.twitter.com/vRMPbhEX5f— Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) July 12, 2021
Organised business in the Midlands region, the scene of the burning of trucks which forced a shutdown of the N3 economic thoroughfare, said the long-term effects would be felt by the most vulnerable in society.@TheMercurySA #FreeZumaNow #protests https://t.co/UsmxxnUkIC— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on Gauteng Law Enforcement Agencies to put stringent measures in place to deal with ongoing protest actions that are taking place in various areas across the province.
’’The Portfolio Committee is concerned that these sporadic protest actions which have been characterised by looting and vandalism are taking place at a time when the country is on adjusted alert level 4 as a means to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
’’What is of more concern is the blind involvement of young people in these illegal protest actions who we should be looking at as future leaders of this country...
’’We have noted that in some areas these protests and unrest have been accompanied by provocation and intimidation of innocent people who have nothing to do with whatever conditions that have given rise to these unlawful protest actions. In some instances some people who are involved in this unrest have fired live ammunition and injuring police officers.’’
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to the deployment of soldiers from the SANDF to Gauteng and KZN, threatening to join the riots if the soldiers were deployed. He has called for a political solution.
No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready... they won't kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers.#NoToSoldiers— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 12, 2021
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said in a statement they have agreed to recall all officers on leave or deployed elsewhere to curb the violence and looting centred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. ’’We call on all our members to heed this call to defend our country from all these violent protests and urge all to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution in discharging their duties,’’ Popcru said.
#SAShutdown Factories are now on fire & being looted in Eastwood, Pietermaritzburg. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/axkZx1Kcs0— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 12, 2021
Anticipating that the SANDF would be deployed, EFF leader Julius Malema said at the weekend: ’’You can't start with SA Police Service or SANDF as the first call. The question should be, where are the leaders to speak to their people? Are they scared of their people? And if the answer is yes, the next question should be: why are (they) leaders in the first place?”
You can't start with @SAPoliceService or @SANDF_ZA as the first call. The question should be: Where are the leaders to speak to their people? Are they scared of their people? And if the answer is yes, the next question should be: why are the leaders in the first place?— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 11, 2021
It's now started at Maponya Mall— Sam (@Samsigma23) July 12, 2021
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) "to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal Provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days. The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes".
"The duration and number of deploying soldiers will be determined based on the assessment of the situation on the ground by the relevant law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, it must be emphasised that the SANDF`s deployment objective is to provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies whilst they carry out their Constitutionally mandated law and order duties. SANDF deployment-related information updates will follow in due course".
CONFIRMED: The South African National Defence Force is being deployed to volatile areas to deal with the unrest currently being experienced in parts of the country.
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi told IOL on Monday: ’’We received a request that we must deploy the SANDF to areas where there is unrest. As soon as the process has been completed, we will be able to deploy.’’
The SANDF is being deployed.— #ITSCOMINGHOME 🏴🏴 (@SihleMlambo_) July 12, 2021
SANDF deployed to Pietermaritzburg
Television news channel, eNCA is reporting that the SANDF has been deployed in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.
- 12.04pm
DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ’’reluctance to deal decisively with the ANC’s internal war has now seen this morph into a free-for-all looting spree’’. https://t.co/4chuEobMnC— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
The City said it was concerned about the number of videos circulating on social media allegedly showing Durban metro cops looting. https://t.co/60olbV5oav— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Independent Media’s senior politics reporter Sihle Mavuso says ATMs have also been targeted amid the violent looting rocking KZN and Gauteng. He said ATM machines were targeted in KwaMashu at the KwaMashu Shopping Centre, north of Durban
Bank ATMs were also targetted by looters of KwaMashu shopping centre. pic.twitter.com/uh40R03xVZ— Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) July 12, 2021
Passenger train service Metrorail has suspended train services in Gauteng following the escalation and spread of violence which erupted following the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. #ZumaArrest https://t.co/c8CKPg9M6c— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
ETHEKWINI CLINICS AND COMMUNITY VACCINATION SITES CLOSED DUE TO CIVIL UNREST
The public is informed that eThekwini Municipality’s healthcare facilities (clinics) and community vaccination sites are closed today, 12 July due to ongoing civil unrest across the City.
The Municipality has closed its clinics due to threats that have been directed at health facilities in the City.
The ongoing civil unrest has also affected community vaccination sites which have been unable to operate today.
The Municipality will reassess the situation during the day and advise the public accordingly.
Residents who qualify for phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, which includes those aged 50 and above are urged to continue to register to receive the vaccine. They can dial *134*832*ID number# or send the word REGISTER to 0600123456 on Whatsapp or alternatively enter their details at vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za.
For health emergency, the public can contact the ambulance service on 10177 or visit hospitals near their area.
Ethekwini Mayor calls for calm:
Following an upsurge in violent public protests in the city, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda has called for calm and urged Metro Police, Emergency and Fire Services to continue to maintain high visibility in all areas that have been identified as hot spots.
Since the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma last week, the city continues to experience sporadic violent protests in areas such as Peacevale along the N3, Umgababa on the N2, KwaMashu, Inanda, Umlazi, Clermont, Pinetown and the CBD.
“Working with the SAPS, we have developed an integrated safety plan which includes heightened police visibility in these hot spot areas. We have also activated our community structures to work with us to bring stability in the city.,” said Kaunda.
He reiterated government’s call that while it appreciates the anger among the people which was occasioned by the arrest of the former President, we must not put the lives of other people at risk by embarking on violent public protest and destroy property.
He said that the country was still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely affected the economy and jobs. “We therefore request the residents of eThekwini to desist from embarking on violent actions which may exacerbate the economic crisis. Let us exercise restraint and prevent loss of lives and damage to property,” said Kaunda.
While the city is facing this difficult situation, Kaunda said that the Municipality will do its utmost best to minimise service delivery interruptions. “We would like to commend our law enforcement agencies for working around the clock to stabilise the situation across the city.” said Kaunda
Value Centre, Springfield pic.twitter.com/Cbw1lFWtLr— The Fatal Moves Team (@FatalMoves) July 12, 2021
Pietermaritzburg KZN. #Unrest pic.twitter.com/ejMZ4YfcLy— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 12, 2021
Police battle with looters at Letsoho Shopping Centre in Katlehong.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Police update – National Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili:
The NatJOINTS has intensified deployments in all the areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal affected by the violent protests as the damage to property and looting of stores continued overnight.
The NatJOINTS is receiving Intelligence support from its Intelligence Coordinating Committee comprising of SAPS Crime Intelligence, Defense Intelligence as well as State Security Intelligence, to enable law enforcement to counter these sporadic violent protests.
Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances into the deaths of four people since the break out of violent protests in Gauteng. On Sunday morning, the police responded to a call from Alexandra Clinic where they found a body with gunshot wounds. Later that day, the body of a security guard with assault wounds was found at Jeppestown. The third body was discovered also on Sunday, in the evening in Dobsonville while the fourth body was discovered with gunshot wounds in Germiston. The cause of death for the security guard and as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations.
In KwaZulu-Natal, there is a report of two people who have been killed, one in Inanda and the second one in Umbilo. The circumstances leading up to their deaths is under investigation.
The extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage.
National police say that 219 people were arrested as of 8.30am today in connection with the violence and looting taking place. Of those arrested, 96 were Gauteng and 123 in KZN. Six people have died.
Pietermaritzburg High Court staff members have been warned not to come to work on Monday due to the violent protests taking place in the city. In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Chief Justice said: ’’Due to the current protest action in the Province, there is insufficient personnel at the court. The General Office (Annexed Building) will therefore be closed on the 12th July, 2021.’’
KwaMashu Shopping Centre was set alight on Monday morning as protestors looting stores inside the mall.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
My father's small business went through challenges like Durban floods & the pandemic in the last year or so. But the looting is the most devastating. Systemic inequality fueled by thieving politicians is ruining this country. Impunity at every level. #SouthAfricaisBurning pic.twitter.com/nip7b5ooEO— Fathima (@FathiMahomedy) July 12, 2021
EFF Statement On Ramaphosa Incompetency At Handling Covid-19 And Uprisings In Kwa-Zulu Natal And Gauteng pic.twitter.com/meQpuVMtVr— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 12, 2021
Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Dis-Chem Vaccination Sites and Dis-Chem Drive Through Testing Stations in the area will be closed today. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience. 💚 KZN family, please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/EXSvvjXa2v— Dis-Chem (@Dischem) July 12, 2021
Sporadic violence has erupted, with dozens arrested after looting in KwaZulu-Natal, where ex-president Jacob Zuma is in jail, and in Johannesburg.— IOL News (@IOL) July 12, 2021
Brookside Mall, a fairly new shopping complex, in Pietermaritzburg has gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through PMB. The city, which is situated in a valley, is being engulfed by smoke. @CyrilRamaphosa DO SOMETHING!!!😭💔 pic.twitter.com/DVWGesBVwY— Rianté Padayachee (@RianteP) July 12, 2021
#ShutdownSA spreading through Tshwane this morning #Pretoria #Hammanskraal https://t.co/3m8Q22qutJ— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 12, 2021
Exclusive footage.Police officers are seen leaving people to loot at Shoprite in Point, Durban whilst also looting. The female officers are seen loading a police van. An eye witness tells me she saw police physically stocking cooler boxes,mostly liquor. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/j1nwECO7OS— Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) July 12, 2021
Live visuals coming from Point Rd Shoprite in Durban CBD. Non stop looting throughout the night into the morning. No police presence.— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 12, 2021
The useless 9 years when the Guptas were governing this country created big mess. It will take this country long before we recover. The former Proxy President gave a lot chance to the foreign handlers. Eish, our beloved country! It is hard to reverse the Gupta mess. Eish!— L.I.Mohale (@i_mohale) July 12, 2021
Our Proxy President Of WMC. Our People Are Poor Not Criminals! Our People Are Hungry Not Criminals! Our People Are Unemployed Not Criminals! Our People Are Struggling Not Criminals!— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 12, 2021
Eastern Cape - Gqeberha: N2 Route: Burning Trucks north of the City pic.twitter.com/zPaC4VALOY— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 12, 2021
Using your common sense. By watching this video, one could tell that this is not about Zuma supporters but tribe. This is jeppe hostel. This guys are Zulus most of them here. They are singing Zulus song of war. What does that tells you.? pic.twitter.com/J7DEUxgZeU— Jingles_Pereira (@JinglesPereira) July 12, 2021
The Foundation will approach the @SAHRCommission tomorrow to report Pres Ramaphosa for his reckless, devisive & unsubstantiated allegations about ethnic based mobilisation.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 11, 2021
Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Johannesburg – one in Alexandra and the other in Jeppestown – as looting, intimidation and violence, which began on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal, persists.
In parts of Gauteng – especially in in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni – shops were looted, properties and cars torched as the violence saw paramedics fleeing for their safety on Sunday. Groups of people ran amok in central Johannesburg, Alexandra, Vosloorus and Ekurhuleni and other parts of the province on Sunday.
Looting and mayhem continued in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with major routes being closed to traffic. Durban's public transport system was not operating and even funerals had been put on hold.
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said taxis would not be operating. The entire N3 Toll Route, in both directions, from Harrismith in the Free State to Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal, was closed to traffic as “a result of the current spate of uncontrollable violent attacks on road users, trucks, security and emergency services and businesses”.
Reports from Pietermaritzburg on Monday indicated that Brookside Mall had gone up in flames this morning. The mall is situated alongside the N3 freeway as it passes through the city. Yesterday, shops were looted in the Durban CBD, Tongaat, Verulam, Amanzimtoti, Springfield and Overport on Sunday. Protesters continued to loot shopping centres on Monday morning.
The violence and looting continues despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plea last night that while the Constitution guarantees everyone's right to freely express themselves and to engage in peaceful protest, the violence and looting are endangering lives and damaging efforts to rebuild the economy. Ramaphosa warned that those behind the violent protests and anarchy would be arrested and prosecuted.
Without referring specifically to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa said those who may feel hurt and angry at this moment had no justification for resorting to ’’violent, destructive and disruptive actions’’.
I