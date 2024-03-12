LOOK: Cops disperse motorists looting mayonnaise on R21 freeway after truck lost its load in Ekurhuleni

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) intervened and dispersed several motorists on the R21 freeway who were looting mayonnaise after a truck was involved in an accident. EMPD spokesperson, Marie Mashishi said the heavy truck, packed with mayonnaise bottles lost its load on the freeway on Monday.

“On the R21 direction north, between Pomona Road and Benoni on-ramp, there is a spillage caused by an accident of a truck which lost its load. The truck was fully loaded with mayonnaise,” said Mashishi. “Motorists were looting, and we can confirm that the looting has been stopped by EMPD officers. We urge motorists to approach the scene with caution. Three lanes are affected and officers are on scene, controlling traffic.” A truck lost its load on the R21 direction north in Ekurhuleni and motorists were looting. Picture: EMPD In an update on Tuesday morning, Mashishi said the cleaning up of the busy was still continuing, and would take hours.

“Following the accident of the truck fully loaded with mayonnaise which happened yesterday (Monday) on the R21 direction north, the road is still closed. Only one lane is operating for now,” said Mashishi in update around 7am. A truck lost its load on the R21 direction north in Ekurhuleni and motorists were looting. Picture: EMPD “Sanral calculates that another four to five hours (are needed) to clean the road. We urge motorists to use alternative routes to avoid further delays.” A truck lost its load on the R21 direction north in Ekurhuleni and motorists were looting. Picture: EMPD Last year, IOL reported that community members in Mpumalanga looted dairy products that were inside a truck, after a 45-year-old truck driver was shot dead on the R40 Road in Marite, outside Hazyview.