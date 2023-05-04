LOOK - Fast and furious: Audi lands on top of shacks in Ekurhuleni after driver loses control

Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Thursday attended to a scene where the driver of a white Audi lost control of the vehicle and it landed on the roof of a shack. At the time of publishing, EMPD spokesperson Constable Marie Mashishi said police had not ascertained the condition of the people travelling in the car.

“There is an accident at Andrew Mapheto Drive, near Endulweni fire station. A single motor vehicle has lost control, overturned and landed on top of the roof of a shack,” said Mashishi. “We are not sure how many occupants are inside the vehicle. We are still waiting for the rescue truck to come and bring it (the car) down to the ground. An Audi landed on the roof of shacks in Ekurhuleni after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Picture: EMPD “The paramedics are on the scene, however. The traffic is not affected,” said Mashishi.

An Audi landed on the roof of shacks in Ekurhuleni after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Picture: EMPD Earlier this week, police in Laudium, Tshwane, arrested a man, 24, for malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into his girlfriend’s car, and sped away. The spokesperson for the SAPS in Laudium, Sergeant Simon Chokoe, said the arrested man allegedly followed his girlfriend, and bumped her vehicle before he sped off from the scene. “It is alleged that the victim (the girlfriend) was driving her motor vehicle along 17th Avenue and Grey Street in Laudium. It is further alleged that the victim’s boyfriend followed the victim with his motor vehicle at a high speed and bumped the victim’s vehicle from the back to hit the pole and sped off,” Chokoe said.

The woman sustained injuries on her upper body, according to police. “A case of malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder was opened at SAPS Laudium for investigation,” Chokoe said. “Police’s intelligent investigation led to the arrest of the 24-year-old suspect on Monday morning, for malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder. SAPS will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure that those on the wrong side of the law are brought to book.”

The acting station commander at SAPS Laudium, Captain Ashraaf Packree, has commended the investigating police officers for the probe that led to the arrest of the man. Packree also praised community members in the area for their “continuous partnerships with the police in fighting crime”. “Together we can create safer communities,” he said.