LOOK: Gauteng residents take to the streets, burn tyres after months of dry taps

Residents took the streets on Monday, burning tyres and blocking off Crownwood Road and the Xavier Street onramp from the M1 south following months of dry taps. A resident said the protests "were bound to happen" after residents were left without water since July.

Speaking to eNCA, other residents said they keep getting different answers to questions around the ongoing water crisis. They claim they are told the ongoing water outages are due to low water levels at local reservoirs. IOL recently reported that Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered officials to immediately shift water loads towards some of the city's dry reservoirs in a bid to ensure communities with dry taps have some water.

Mchunu said shifting the water between reservoirs was one of the immediate measures they could take to address the water problem, which has left some communities without running tap water since August. Residents took to the streets on Monday, burning tyres and blocking off the Crownwood Road and Xavier Street offramp from M1 South in Crown Gardens following months of dry taps. Picture: Supplied

Residents took to the streets on Monday, burning tyres and blocking off the Crownwood Road and Xavier Street offramp from M1 South in Crown Gardens following months of dry taps. Picture: Supplied Protest in Robertsham, JHB, over water. @CityofJoburgZA @GautengProvince @Lesufi @Rand_Water pic.twitter.com/IVvHdWl9Pu — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 9, 2023 Earlier this year, Rand Water cut water supply in most parts of Gauteng for about 20 hours to maintain its infrastructure to curb water cuts; however, this has done little to address the constant outages.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi last week said he was angered by the crisis. Speaking during an interview, he said there was a lack of communication between Rand Water and national government, which led to his office being blamed for imcompetence. Meanwhile, Joburg Water has issued a statement about planned interruptions in parts of the province.