Water tanks dispatched as Joburg reservoirs remain critically low

Several reservoirs in Johannesburg are battling low water levels due to unsustainable demand for the precious resource, leaving some parts of the city without water. Joburg Water said the increase in water demand was due to high consumption levels caused by warmer weather and a lack of rain.

To alleviate the depletion, the entity dispatched water tanks in Hamilton Street, Coronation, Garden and De Villiers Streets, Turffontein, Steytler Road and Westbury. Due to high demand, the City also implemented level-1 water restrictions, which run from 1 September to 31 March, annually. The entity has also urged its residents to use water sparingly.

Under level-1 water restrictions, residents are prohibited from hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, clean drive ways, as well as fill up swimming pools and water features between 6am and 6pm. “Instead, the use of greywater is encourage. This is to ensure that systems are kept stable throughout coming months. “Failure to reduce water consumption, will lead to the implementation of extreme measures to control the excessive increase. We therefore request communities to be ambassadors for accountable water use,” said utility spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.

Here are simple water-saving habits to implement into your daily routine: • Do not leave taps dripping • Wash your car on the grass with grey water as this will water your lawn at the same time

• Shorten your showering time • Use a glass of water to rinse when brushing your teeth • Take shallow baths and avoid filling your bath to a depth greater than 100mm