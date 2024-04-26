LOOK: Gift of the Givers revamps 19 kitchens at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Gift of the Givers, Absa, Alex Forbes, and Gigi Investments worked collectively by quickly coming to the aid of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. This proudly South African healthcare facility enjoys the status of being the largest hospital in the Southern Hemisphere in Africa’s leading economy.

“Kitchen infrastructure and internal finishing is critical for hygiene, nutrition and overall health. Kitchens in a state of disrepair could be a source of contamination and the spread of various pathogens causing life threatening infections in some cases,” said founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. “There is no substitute for preventative intervention and this is exactly the approach of these compassionate corporates that have generously revamped 19 kitchens in the various health disciplines,” added Sooliman. He said that continuous assistance is necessary for catch-up surgery, funding registrars, nurses, paramedics, drilling boreholes, providing medical equipment and consumables, as well as future infrastructure renovations around the country.

At a cost of R60 million, Gift of the Givers upgraded Charlotte Maxeke Hospital’s fire-affected stores department in 2023. During Covid-19, Gift of the Givers served 210 hospitals with a variety of emergency intervention needs. “This was made possible by the generous contributions of South African corporations, who have continued to provide life-saving and healing support that is crucial to the well-being of low- and zero-income inhabitants,”said Sooliman.