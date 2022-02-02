Malaysia-bound man arrested at OR Tambo for allegedly trying to smuggle rhino horns

Rustenburg - A 40-year-old man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for trying to smuggle rhino horns, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said. Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the man was arrested on Monday, when he was about to board a plane to Malaysia.

“It is alleged that the suspect was about to board a Qatar airline to Malaysia yesterday, when authorities discovered suspicious objects in his luggage at a check-in point. “Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Germiston responded to the crime scene. Upon arrival, police discovered five rhino horns wrapped in a foil, concealed in sweets and green tea boxes,” said Mulamu. He said further investigation directed authorities to the aeroplane, where the man’s second luggage was dispatched.

“The investigation team discovered six more rhino horns. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged. Investigations continue and more charges cannot be ruled out,” said Mulamu. The suspect has been charged with contravention of the National Environmental Management Act and illegal dealing in rhino horn. In December, six pieces of rhino horns were found inside two boxes of chocolate at the OR Tambo International Airport, after a security officer operating scanners at the airport detected a suspicious parcel.

A 46-year-old man was arrested. Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter In the Northern Cape, the Hawks said a 35-year-old man was charged with alleged fraud and money laundering. “The South African Revenue Service (Sars) in Kimberley alleges that the main suspect made false entries on Corporate Income Tax returns and Value Added Tax returns, between 2016 and 2017.