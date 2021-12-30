Man found with drugs worth R2 million to appear in court

PRETORIA – A man who was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Tuesday for possession of drugs worth R2 million will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today. The 47-year-old was stopped driving towards Vereeniging by police after receiving a tip-off

“On stopping and searching the orange Nissan Navara, a grey luggage bag was allegedly found at the back seat containing five packets of suspected crystal meth weighing 1.5kg each,” police said. Police seized 7.5kg crystal meth for further investigation together with the vehicle that was allegedly used in the commission of crime. In a separate incident on Christmas day, Western Cape police arrested a 44-year-old man after he was found in possession of R4.1m worth of drugs on the N1 near Leeu Gamka.

Police stopped his car during a festive season safer operation. A thorough search of the vehicle ensued when a trained narcotic police dog reacted positively. The search led to a discovery 11 880kg of Tik hidden behind the back seat of the car. The man appeared at the Prince Albert Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.