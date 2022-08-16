Marikana massacre: Still no justice, 10 years later

Durban - August marks the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre which claimed the lives of 34 people and the families are still waiting for justice. The 34 miners were killed when police officers opened fire on striking miners on 16 August 2012, during a wildcat strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana.

Story continues below Advertisement

The IFP has expressed concerns at the slow pace of justice for the families. "This lack of measurable progress reveals a deliberate lack of political will to accept accountability and responsibility for this tragedy, and no attempt to make reparations. “It further speaks to ongoing governance issues at the SAPS, which have been left to fester for far too long.

“These issues continue to inflict damage upon the people of South Africa – as we saw with the more recent July 2021 unrest, where police intelligence was left high and dry, and ordinary citizens paid the price," said IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa. DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the massacre was a reminder of what must never happen again. "Despite the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the massacre – at great public cost – the families of those who died in Marikana have yet to see justice done.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Not a single person has been held accountable for the massacre. In the decade since the tragedy, no politicians or police officers have been arrested for the violence that was unleashed on people who were fighting for better working conditions – a failure on the part of South African law enforcement agencies," Gwarube said. Meanwhile, Minister in The Presidency Mondli Gungubele, said the Marikana tragedy was a turning point in the history of democratic South Africa and one that must never be repeated. "It exposed the gaps in South Africa’s socio-economic order and provided an opportunity for introspection.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Government continues to implement the recommendations of the Farlam Commission led by retired Judge Ian Gordon Farlam," he said. Gungubele said regarding compensation, over R176m had been paid to the affected claimants. According to the Solicitor-General, Fhedzisani Pandelani, half of the 48 remaining cases have been settled.

Story continues below Advertisement

The outstanding matters that are before the courts will be finalised by the end of August 2022, as directed by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, who has instructed the parties to settle each matter on a case-management basis. Two cases relating to the Marikana matter had been enrolled at the High Court of South Africa; North West Division. The third case is currently sitting at the North Gauteng High Court.

"The tragedy that happened in Marikana is regrettable and as government we commit to do everything possible to ensure it never happens again. “Our constitutional democracy provides for the right of all workers, those who choose to withhold their labour and those that decide to be non-participants in strike actions without any fear or favour. “We will continue to build a tolerant society and a police force that respects these rights," said Gungubele.