Medical Marvel: Newborn baby overcomes rare brain condition, thanks to Krugersdorp doctors

Angela Mahau*, an expectant mother, faced a daunting revelation during a routine check-up. Her unborn baby was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that could severely affect brain development.

Little did she know that this diagnosis would lead to a remarkable medical journey at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital in Krugersdorp, culminating in a successful life-saving procedure for her baby. Hydrocephalus, characterised by a blockage in the drainage of cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, poses a significant threat to newborns. Dr Darsi Boungou-Poati, a neurosurgeon at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital, explained that this condition, if left untreated, could result in permanent brain damage. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for a positive outcome.

Despite her initial shock, Angela embarked on a mission to gather information and seek a second opinion. Living in another province, she chose to plan her baby's birth with Dr Christa Diedericks, a gynaecologist and obstetrician also practising at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital. This decision initiated a multi-disciplinary approach to managing the baby's condition from the beginning.

Initially planning for a planned caesarean section at 38 weeks, Angela went into labour at 36 weeks, necessitating an emergency caesarean. Baby Bokang's journey had just begun. Dr Zoleka Mbhele, a paediatrician at the hospital, stressed the importance of preparation and information when dealing with newborn health complications. Bokang was immediately admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for monitoring.

A collaborative effort between medical professionals commenced, with Dr Boungou-Poati and Dr Mbhele working closely to assess Bokang's condition. Scans of the baby's brain were conducted to develop a comprehensive understanding. While Bokang's head showed signs of significant fluid build-up, positive indicators like independent breathing and a healthy heart rate offered hope. To address Bokang's hydrocephalus, Dr Boungou-Poati performed a specialised procedure, inserting a cerebral shunt to divert excess fluid away from the brain and into the abdomen.

The procedure led to immediate improvements, such as Bokang's ability to instinctively suck while feeding. Dr Mbhele highlighted the significance of early intervention, adding that a baby's brain development is most critical in the first two years of life. Although some risks of brain damage remained, Bokang displayed positive signs of progress, responding well to care and showing a healthy appetite.

Regular check-ups and developmental milestone tracking became part of Bokang's post-procedure routine. Angela remained actively involved in her baby's care, collaborating with physiotherapists to aid Bokang's muscle strength and head control. Reflecting on their challenging journey, Angela emphasised the importance of empowerment through knowledge and seeking multiple medical opinions.