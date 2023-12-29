Midrand gang rape: Accused boys released into custody of their parents

Two rape accused learners, both aged 17, were granted bail when they appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Three boys aged 17 were initially charged for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, earlier this month.

Last week, IOL reported that the Randburg Magistrate’s Court withdrew charges against one of three teenage boys, leaving two rape-accused boys in the dock. On Thursday, the two teenagers were granted R4,000 each. The minors were released into the custody of their parents, with strict bail conditions.

The rape incident happened when the victim, the 15-year-old learner, had attended a party at a residential estate in Midrand. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika last week, Dr Shaheda Omar director at the Teddy Bear Clinic said the boys’ actions mirror the rot in South African society. Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic, Dr Shaheda Omar. File Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/Independent Media “These victimisers are probably victims themselves. So looking at the bigger picture, understanding that we cannot condone this act and that one cannot justify it, but the reality is that they are crying out for help,” she said.

“They are mirroring what is actually happening in society. If we look, we have just finished the 16 day of activism against the scourge of domestic violence and femicide, so where are these children getting it from? They are a microcosm of the macrocosm, reflecting what is happening and what they are surrounded by”. Two boys, accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl have been released on R4,000 bail each. File Picture At the time, the Gauteng Department of Education said psychosocial support will be provided to the accused teenagers who are learners, and the victim. “We understand the case against one learner was withdrawn, so they only now have two (suspects) that remain in custody. One was released,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona spoke to journalists outside court.

Earlier this year, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele said while there had been a decrease in sexual offences reported, it remained a concern that there were 10,512 rape victims in the first three months of this year. Police Minister,General Bheki Cele. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media Cele was speaking at a press briefing in Parliament after the police ministry tabled the fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2022/2023 financial year before the portfolio committee for police. The fourth quarter covers the period from January to March 2023.