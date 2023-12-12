Minister Aaron Motsoaledi undergoes procedure at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

The ministry said Motsoaledi would undergo a routine medical procedure at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

It’s not the first time Motsoaledi was admitted to the medical facility; in 2015 he treated at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria for pneumonia.

It is unclear what procedure he will undergo.

“The minister may be unavailable for a while,” the ministry said.

Two years before, Motsoaledi was admitted at Steve Biko Academic Hospital for a planned surgical procedure. At the time, the Economic Freedom Fighters praised the former health minister for opting for a State hospital over a private facility.

“The EFF approves because one of our fundamental principles and policy positions is that all elected public representatives should use public services and institutions,” the EFF said in a statement at the time.

IOL