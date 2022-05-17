Nigerian accused of posing as Hawks officer, demanding R300K bribe denied bail

Pretoria - A Nigerian accused of posing as a Hawks officer appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday where he was denied bail. The 42-year-old, Stanley Ewulu, who lives in Sandton, has been charged with extortion, corruption and being in the country illegally.

The NPA’s North Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Ewulu and his co-accused Peter Molomo, who was granted bail during their second appearance on March 22, 2022, allegedly approached the complainant, and introduced themselves as Hawks investigators from the Pretoria office. "They demanded R300 000 to destroy a case docket that was opened against him and also promised to also hand over a vehicle that belonged to the complainant, as well as his refugee documents that were confiscated by the Sunnyside police," Mahanjana said. Mahanjana said the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation in Germiston, and after investigations, the pair was arrested on 10 March 10, 2022 at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria.

The matter was postponed to June 3, 2022 for further investigations. In a similar matter, police arrested four suspects for impersonating police officers in the Joburg CBD. Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele said the four were arrested on Sunday at the corner of Bree and Twist streets.

“Two of the suspects are females,” said Mbele. “Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they saw suspicious people harassing the community. They were targeting foreign nationals demanding passports from them. Police intercepted them and found them in possession of appointment certificates and handcuffs,” Mbele said. Mbele said the four suspects would be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

