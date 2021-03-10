Norma Mngoma says Hawks removed evidence of Gigaba’s alleged corrupt relationship with Guptas from her devices

Johannesburg - Norma Mngoma has accused her estranged husband Malusi Gigaba of conspiring with the Hawks to remove evidence relating to his alleged corrupt relationship with the Guptas from her devices.

Mngoma made the claim in court papers where she confirmed that she would be testifying at the Zondo Commission about the relationship between her husband and the Guptas, the overseas trips they took associated with the family and their visits to the brothers’ compound in Saxonworld.

However, she also stated that photographs and other information relating to “these exact matters” were removed from her devices during her arrest last year.

Mngoma was arrested by the Hawks at the end of July at their Waterkloof home, following claims that she, among others, had damaged a luxury car by scratching it.

Her gadgets, such as cellphones, a laptop and other devices, were later confiscated. While they had handed the devices back, it was claimed they had downloaded personal information from them.