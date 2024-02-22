PICS: Alleged armed robbers hospitalised, stolen car and firearms recovered after shoot-out with Joburg police

Four men, believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Gauteng, have been arrested after they were involved in a shoot-out with Joburg police. The suspected robbers, who are aged between 44 and 49, were arrested in Cyrildene, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

“In their possession, police found three reported stolen firearms, ammunition, reported stolen motor vehicle, and housebreaking implements,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. “Two of the suspects sustained injuries during the shoot-out with the police and they were taken to the hospital where they are under police guard, while two were detained without injuries.” Four men, believed to be armed robbers causing havoc across Gauteng, were arrested following a shoot-out with SA Police Service in Cyrildene, Joburg. Picture: SAPS Trouble started for the quartet when police officers attached to Johannesburg Flying Squad received a lookout for a silver Renault Clio occupied by men suspected to be involved in a spate of house robberies in Gauteng.

A stolen Renault Clio used by four men, believed to be armed robbers causing havoc across Gauteng. Picture: SAPS “The police spotted the vehicle driving at Cyrildene and activated the blue light and siren to stop it, but suspects accelerated and started shooting at the police,” said Masondo. “The police returned fire, and the suspects' vehicle collided with two vehicles that belongs to members of the community. During the shoot-out, two of the suspects were shot while the other two were cornered and arrested.” Three stolen firearms were recovered following a shootout with alleged armed robbers and police in Cyrildene, Joburg. Picture: SAPS None of police officers were injured.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the alleged robbers, the firearms were taken from owners during robbery incidents around Gauteng. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. Picture: Supplied The arrested men are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in due course, facing charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. “More charges might be added pending further investigation,” said Masondo.