Pretoria man convicted of brutally killing his wife

The North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has convicted Christhappy Foster Maluleke, 41, from Saulsville, for the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife, Rirhandzu Life Shisana. On November 22, 2021, in the early hours of the morning, Maluleke and his wife were having an argument which degenerated into a physical fight at their place of residence in Atteridgeville.

“During their fight, the deceased succumbed to the injuries and died on the scene, and when Maluleke realised that their wife had died, he laid her on the bed and covered her body with a blanket, and fled the scene,” Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana. “On the same day, he called the police and inform them about what had happened. When the police arrived where he was, he together with the police, went to the house where the incident happened.” In court, Maluleke pleaded guilty and insisted the incident was a form of self-defence against the woman.

He told the court that his intentions were not to kill the woman. However, the prosecutor, advocate David Molokomme told the court that the murder was premeditated. He also told the court that the fact that Maluleke cleaned up the scene proves that he had planned the offence.