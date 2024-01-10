Proactive JMPD intercepts four men and foils robbery of Naturena restaurant and bar

Three men, aged between 25 and 37, were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) tactical response unit for conspiracy to commit crime and possession of unlicenced firearms in Naturena. “On Sunday, January 7, officers received information regarding suspects who were about to rob Tinti's restaurant and bar in Naturena,” JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, said.

When the JMPD officers arrived at the location, the law enforcement agents spotted the suspects’ vehicle parked on the premises. As the suspects were about to enter the bar, they were immediately intercepted by the officers. Three men were arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department for conspiracy to rob a business premise in Naturena. Picture: JMPD “A scuffle broke out between the officers and the suspects as they attempted to flee. Three males were apprehended and one suspect fled the scene,” said Fihla.

Two firearms and two cellphones with no SIM cards were recovered by the JMPD officers. “The suspects were arrested and detained at Mondeor [SA Police Service] SAPS and they are due to appear in court soon,” said Fihla. Three men were arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department for conspiracy to rob a business premise in Naturena. Picture: JMPD On Tuesday, IOL reported that the JMPD has arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen property after he was found riding a motorbike that had been reported stolen.

Fihla said the arrested man was detained at Sandton SAPS. JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Photo: JMPD “On Saturday, January 6, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Tactical Response Unit received a lookout for a stolen white Bigboy motorcycle sought as per OR Tambo International SAPS,” Fihla said at the time. “The officers proceeded to patrol in the Sunninghill area, and while on patrol, they spotted a motorcycle fitting the description of the lookout travelling along Nanyuki Road in Sunninghill,” he said.