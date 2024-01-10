Proactive JMPD intercepts four men and foils robbery of Naturena restaurant and bar

Three men, aged between 25 and 37, were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) tactical response unit for conspiracy to commit crime and possession of unlicenced firearms in Naturena.
“On Sunday, January 7, officers received information regarding suspects who were about to rob Tinti's restaurant and bar in Naturena,” JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, said.
When the JMPD officers arrived at the location, the law enforcement agents spotted the suspects’ vehicle parked on the premises.
As the suspects were about to enter the bar, they were immediately intercepted by the officers.
“A scuffle broke out between the officers and the suspects as they attempted to flee. Three males were apprehended and one suspect fled the scene,” said Fihla.
Two firearms and two cellphones with no SIM cards were recovered by the JMPD officers.
“The suspects were arrested and detained at Mondeor [SA Police Service] SAPS and they are due to appear in court soon,” said Fihla.
On Tuesday, IOL reported that the JMPD has arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen property after he was found riding a motorbike that had been reported stolen.
Fihla said the arrested man was detained at Sandton SAPS.
“On Saturday, January 6, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Tactical Response Unit received a lookout for a stolen white Bigboy motorcycle sought as per OR Tambo International SAPS,” Fihla said at the time.
“The officers proceeded to patrol in the Sunninghill area, and while on patrol, they spotted a motorcycle fitting the description of the lookout travelling along Nanyuki Road in Sunninghill,” he said.
“The motorcycle was stopped, and the male motorcyclist was questioned on how he acquired the motorbike, but he failed to give a reasonable answer. The 27-year-old male suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property.”
Fihla added that the suspect was on his way from making goods deliveries when he was intercepted by the police and arrested. When the motorbike was recovered, it was wrapped with Checkers Sixty60 grocery delivery app branding.
IOL