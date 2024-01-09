LOOK: Grocery delivery man arrested in Sandton for using stolen motorbike

The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen property after he was found riding a motorbike that had been reported stolen. Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the JMPD, said the arrested man was detained at Sandton SAPS.

“On Saturday, January 6, 2024, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Tactical Response Unit received a lookout for a stolen white Bigboy motorcycle sought as per OR Tambo International SAPS,” Fihla narrated. “The officers proceeded to patrol in the Sunninghill area, and while on patrol, they spotted a motorcycle fitting the description of the lookout travelling along Nanyuki Road in Sunninghill. Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Picture: JMPD “The motorcycle was stopped, and the male motorcyclist was questioned on how he acquired the motorbike, but he failed to give a reasonable answer. The 27-year-old male suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property,” he said.

Fihla added that the suspect was on his way from making goods deliveries when he was intercepted by the police and arrested. When the motorbike was recovered, it was wrapped with Checkers Sixty60 grocery delivery app branding. Police arrested a grocery delivery man who was using a motorbike reported stolen. Picture: Supplied / JMPD Last year, IOL reported that a 41-year-old man was arrested on the N4 road near Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga, for possession of several dismantled motorbikes which were reported stolen in Gauteng. The man was arrested by SAPS members from the Nelspruit Flying Squad through information provided by the CarTrack vehicle security company.

“According to the report, the SAPS members conducted an operation on N4 Road after they received information about a Toyota Quantum that was reportedly towing a trailer with stolen properties inside. The astute members spotted the vehicle, which matched the description as provided,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “The vehicle, with one occupant, was then stopped, and after searching, police discovered motorbike parts inside the trailer. The parts were tested, and the report indicated that they are subject to police investigation for cases of theft of motorbikes opened at various police stations in Gauteng and North-West Province,” he said. The driver was then arrested and charged for possession of the suspected stolen property.