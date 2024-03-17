Rand Water warns of possible water supply crisis in Tshwane

Pretoria residents have been urged to use water sparingly following the closure of numerous water inlets, as the Rand Water supply system teeters on the brink of collapse. Rand Water says its total water storage has plummeted below 30%, and to mitigate the crisis the utility has closed its Rooihuiskraal and Brakfontein supply points, which could affect large parts of Pretoria.

Water inlets at the Garsfontein, Kasia and Heights HL reservoirs were also set to be closed on Saturday, Rand Water said, while access to Klapperkop would be restricted. The utility said these measures were essential to manage demand and preserve the current water supplies. Some areas of Joburg have for weeks been struggling with errant water supply. File Picture: Supplied “What has transpired in Joburg over the past two weeks has come as a serious concern to Tshwane,” the City of Tshwane said in a statement.

“It is evident that Rand Water systems are under severe pressure. The fact that they are struggling to restore water in Joburg indicates that the entire water supply system (which we share) is under strain. The City has appealed to all residents to use water sparingly and stick to the essentials only as it implemented water restrictions. “This includes refraining from watering gardens, filling pools, and taking shorter showers. We also call upon residents to actively participate in water conservation efforts and support demand management initiatives to avert a full-blown water crisis”.