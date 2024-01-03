Rea Vaya suspends its services after disgruntled staff block depot entrance

Johannesburg commuters were left stranded on Wednesday morning after Rea Vaya announced they were not operating following a labour dispute. “Passengers are informed that buses are NOT operating today due to labour related issues between Piotrans and its employees,” the bus service said in a post on X.

“The exit point of the depot has been blocked and all buses cannot operate. We apologise and advise passengers to use alternative transport.” Rea Vaya spokesperson, Benny Makgoga, said passengers will be informed when services resume.

Last month, Piotrans was placed under business rescue.

The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported that the decision was an attempt by a creditor to repossess the company’s buses. At the time, senior business rescue practitioner and specialist forensic auditor, Mahier Tayob, said there were plans to dissolve the current board following allegations of system mismanagement. Speaking to the national broadcaster, he added that there were no proper controls in place and there were agreements signed that made no sense.