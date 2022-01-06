Repair work under way following ConCourt 'hammer attack'

Durban - Repair work is under way at the Constitutional Court after a man shattered windows at the iconic building yesterday. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said despite the damage to the court facility, no one was injured and the work to have the damage repaired had already begun.

IOL reported that the incident occurred just before 9am. According to Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police were called in when a man was breaking the windows of the Constitutional Court with a hammer. He said cops ordered the man to stop, but he continued.

"Police then fired a warning shot and the man stopped. He was subsequently arrested,” Netshiunda said. Constitutional Court. 😬 pic.twitter.com/gjqlyTK2jm — 🍃mama canna 🍃 (@yeahjustumi) January 5, 2022

Zondo said he was satisfied with the report that security officials and the police were able to act swiftly to apprehend the suspect and prevent further damage to the building. However, he says that the incident must be viewed in a very serious light and urged all law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to put proactive measures in place to avert similar attacks. “Further, that the judiciary appeals to all relevant organs of the state and functionaries responsible for state facilities and security services, to ensure a threat and risk-based assessment of arrangements around critical court facilities and its important assets.

"It is necessary to mention that this incident does not in any way hamper the Justices and court staff members from performing their functions. However, due to such incident, the security of the Judiciary, the supporting staff and the general court users, remains compromised and requires urgent attention," Zondo said. This incident comes shortly after other important state facilities have experienced unprecedented attacks, including recent threats made to cause damage to some Superior Courts. These attacks and threats seek to cause the destruction of these important facilities that the public rely on for the protection of their constitutional rights. "It is trusted that the investigation by the law enforcement agencies will reveal the motive behind this incident," Zondo said