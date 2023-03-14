Singapore airline grounded at OR Tambo due to bomb scare

Pretoria – Drama unfolded at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning after a Singapore Airlines flight was grounded due to a bomb threat. Airports Company SA (Acsa) confirmed that officials received information about an alleged bomb on-board Singapore Airlines flight SQ 478.

Acsa said the flight was still on the ground. “Emergency services were activated along with Fire and Rescue and the SAPS. “At approximately 11h39am the aircraft was declared safe by the SAPS, after screening was completed by K9 units,” said senior client service manager, Tshililo Manenzhe.

