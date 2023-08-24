A suspect was arrested following a fire at a special needs school in Pretoria that claimed the lives of two employees and left four more injured, Gauteng police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man faces two counts of murder. He also faces charges of attempted murder and arson.

The man is expected to appear in court soon, Masondo said. IOL reported that Tshwane Emergency Services Department (TESD) attended to the fire at the Zodwa Learners with Special Educational Needs around 10am on Wednesday. TESD spokesperson Thabo Mabaso, said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found collapsed container classrooms on fire.

"A badly burnt body of a male was discovered during the operation, while a second body was found later," Mabaso said at the time. He said four more patients were taken to the Kalafong Hospital. "The fire was subsequently extinguished, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation of circumstances that might have led to the explosion and fire," Mabaso said.

Those who were killed and injured were staff of a contractor hired to repair classrooms at the school. Meanwhile, Gauteng member of the executive council for education, Matome Chiloane, expressed shock at the fatal incident. “We are shaken by this abrupt gas explosion that has stolen the lives of two employees at Zodwa LSEN School,” Chiloane said.